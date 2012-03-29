12 Labels We Love

10 Crosby Derek Lam

US designer Derek Lam launched his diffusion line 10 Crosby last year, named after his New York downtown offices. With a more relaxed feel than his mainline collection, look for the colourful separates, floral prints and signature stripes that are loved by the likes of Diane Kruger. We predict huge things to come for the seasons ahead - so get in quick!

Drop Waist Shirtdress, £651.63, Shopbop