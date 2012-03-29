Shop the hottest pieces from our favourite designers! From Rag & Bone to Sandro, Vanessa Bruno Athé to Equipment, these are THE designers to stock-up on right now!
12 Labels We Love
More Fashion
1. Sandro T-shirt - Labels We Love
Sandro
Alexa Chung loves Parisian brand Sandro and so do we! No fashionista's wardrobe is complete without their silk tops, crepe blouses and tailored shorts and trousers. Chic, elegant and un-utterably cool, Sandro are our go-to brand for seasonal style updates.
Tabou T-shirt, £100, Net-A-Porter
2. Sandro trousers - Labels We Love
Sandro
Tapered Twill Pants, £175, Net-A-Porter
3. Sandro blouse - Labels We Love
Sandro
Printed Blouse, £210, Net-A-Porter
4. Sandro skirt - Labels We Love
Sandro
Cotton Blend Skirt, £135, Net-A-Porter
5. Sandro shorts - Labels We Love
Sandro
Satin Crepe Shorts, £135, Net-A-Porter
6. Alice + Olivia skirt - Labels We Love
Alice + Olivia
Designer Stacey Bendet launched Alice + Olivia in 2002, and the collection is a firm InStyle favourite for its ladylike shapes, prints and embellishments. Think cute ruffles, good enough to eat candy stripes and bright bold tailored trews. We love!
Liberty Printed Silk And Cotton Skirt, £255, Net-A-Porter
7. Alice + Olivia trousers - Labels We Love
Alice + Olivia
Silk Tapered Pants, £170, Net-A-Porter
8. Alice + Olivia tank - Labels We Love
Alice + Olivia
Sequin Tank, £330, Net-A-Porter
9. Alice + Olivia sweater - Labels We Love
Alice + Olivia
Tutu Chunky Sweater, £275, Net-A-Porter
10. Alice + Olivia dress - Labels We Love
Alice + Olivia
Printed Silk Maxi Dress, £410, Net-A-Porter
11. Vanessa Bruno Athé trousers - Labels We Love
Vanessa Bruno Athé
Model and singer turned designer Vanessa Bruno launched her mainline in 1996 and diffusion line Vanessa Bruno Athé three years later. This spring we're mad about her bright coloured trousers and super feminine day dresses. Shop the line now!
Straight Leg Trousers, £175, Net-A-Porter
12. Vanessa Bruno Athé skirt - Labels We Love
Vanessa Bruno Athé
Dot Silk Skirt, £215, Net-A-Porter
13. Vanessa Bruno Athé top - Labels We Love
Vanessa Bruno Athé
Polka Dot Top, £195, Net-A-Porter
14. Vanessa Bruno Athé dress - Labels We Love
Vanessa Bruno Athé
Crinkled Dress, £265, Net-A-Porter
15. Vanessa Bruno Athé dress - Labels We Love
Vanessa Bruno Athé
Silk And Stripe Dress, £230, Net-A-Porter
16. Raoul top - Labels We Love
Raoul
Husband and wife team Odile and Douglas Benjamin head up Singapore-based label Raoul, and this season we're shopping their 60s inspired collection. Think rainbow coloured shift dresses, sweeping maxis and perfectly simple and stylish leather accessories. If you want endless compliments on your effortless style, this is the brand for you.
Metallic Leather Top, £245, Matches
17. Raoul blouse - Labels We Love
Raoul
Panelled Silk Blouse, £170, Matches
18. Raoul top - Labels We Love
Raoul
Lace Front Top, £310, Matches
19. Raoul bag - Labels We Love
Raoul
Bi-colour Bag, £298, Matches
20. Raoul dress - Labels We Love
Raoul
Drawstring Dress, £218, Matches
21. Rag & Bone dress - Labels We Love
Rag & Bone
David Neville and Marcus Wainwright head up New York label Rag & Bone. Started in 2002 as a denim-only collection, the uber cool label is loved by the A-list including Miranda Kerr, Rachel Bilson and InStyle cover star Drew Barrymore to name a few. Shop the collection for luxe leathers, must-have tailoring and super flattering skinnies.
Printed Silk Dress, £385, Net-A-Porter
22. Rag & Bone jeans - Labels We Love
Rag & Bone
Mid Rise Skinny Jeans, £160, Net-A-Porter
23. Rag & Bone trousers - Labels We Love
Rag & Bone
Maxi Culottes, £335, Net-A-Porter
24. Rag & Bone sweater - Labels We Love
Rag & Bone
Leather Trim Sweater, £320, Net-A-Porter
25. Rag & Bone coat - Labels We Love
Rag & Bone
Wool Blend Peacoat, £670, Net-A-Porter
26. Equipment blouse - Labels We Love
Equipment
Equipment was launched in 1975 by Christian Restoin, and re-launched in 2010 by Serge Azria of Current/Elliot. Bringing the men's shirt to womenswear, Equipment do one thing but do it so well. Get your blouses in paisley prints, animal prints, neon trim and every colour silk imaginable.
Paisley Blouse, £239, Matches
27. Equipment blouse - Labels We Love
Equipment
Animal Print Blouse, £240, Matches
28. Equipment blouse - Labels We Love
Equipment
Pinup Stripe Blouse, £129.67, Shopbop
29. Equipment blouse - Labels We Love
Equipment
Colour Pop Trim Blouse, £231, Matches
30. Equipment blouse - Labels We Love
Equipment
Signature Blouse, £231, Matches
31. Carven skirt - Labels We Love
Carven
French design house Carven has nearly 70 years of history and experience in creating beautiful wool separates, ladylike dresses and pretty pumps. Now under the lead of ex-Givenchy head Guillame Henry, this season look for pretty pastels, unique prints and beautifully cut skirts.
Ribbon Pocket Skirt, £305, Net-A-Porter
32. Carven shirt - Labels We Love
Carven
Lace Print Shirt, £325, My-wardobe
33. Carven dress - Labels We Love
Carven
Blue Bandage Dress, £175, My-wardobe
34. Carven jacket - Labels We Love
Carven
Double Breasted Jacket, £399, My-wardrobe
35. Carven dress - Labels We Love
Carven
Bandage Jersey Dress, £325, My-wardobe
36. By Malene Birger jacket - Labels We Love
By Malene Birger
Danish designer Malene Birger from Day Birger et Mikkelsen started up her own line By Malene Birger back in 2003 and it's become top of our shopping list here at InStyle. Known for gorgeous silk pieces and classic white shirts, this spring make By Malene Birger your go-to for nautical stripes, luxe cardigans and amazing evening gowns.
Cream Drape Jacket, £279, My-wardrobe
37. By Malene Birger top - Labels We Love
By Malene Birger
Short Sleeve Top, £209, My-wardrobe
38. By Malene Birger dress - Labels We Love
By Malene Birger
Midnight Maxi Dress, £335, My-wardrobe
39. By Malene Birger necklace - Labels We Love
By Malene Birger
Multicolour Necklace, £79, My-wardrobe
40. By Malene Birger trousers - Labels We Love
By Malene Birger
Cream And Black Printed Trousers, £169, My-wardobe
41. Aubin and Wills cardigan - Labels We Love
Aubin and Wills
The big sister to younger line Jack Wills, Aubin & Wills offers a gorgeous collection of super soft cashmere, quirky tees and classic basics. Stock up on their wardrobe staples and browse the cute homewares collection too. And at super reasonable prices, it's got all your wardrobe staples covered.
Bathgate Cardigan, £85, Aubin and Wills
42. Aubin and Wills dress - Labels We Love
Aubin and Wills
Daisybank Dress, £150, Aubin and Wills
43. Aubin and Wills tee - Labels We Love
Aubin and Wills
Bolingbroke Tee, £35, Aubin and Wills
44. Aubin and Wills trousers - Labels We Love
Aubin and Wills
Shenley Twill Trousers, £85, Aubin and Wills
45. Aubin and Wills blouse - Labels We Love
Aubin and Wills
Beachwood Blouse, £90, Aubin and Wills
46. 10 Crosby Derek Lam dress - Labels We Love
10 Crosby Derek Lam
US designer Derek Lam launched his diffusion line 10 Crosby last year, named after his New York downtown offices. With a more relaxed feel than his mainline collection, look for the colourful separates, floral prints and signature stripes that are loved by the likes of Diane Kruger. We predict huge things to come for the seasons ahead - so get in quick!
Drop Waist Shirtdress, £651.63, Shopbop
47. 10 Crosby Derek Lam trousers - Labels We Love
10 Crosby Derek Lam
Straight Leg Trousers, £180.10, Shopbop
48. 10 Crosby Derek Lam jumpsuit - Labels We Love
10 Crosby Derek Lam
Floral Romper Suit, £324.18, Shopbop
49. 10 Crosby Derek Lam sweatshirt - Labels We Love
10 Crosby Derek Lam
Short Sleeve Sweatshirt, £160.45, Shopbop
50. 10 Crosby Derek Lam skirt - Labels We Love
10 Crosby Derek Lam
Stripe Flounce Skirt, £212.84, Shopbop
51. Kitsune shorts - Labels We Love
Kitsuné
One of our favourite label discoveries, if it's clean lines, crisp tailoring and a chic Parisienne feel you're after, look no further than French brand Paris based Kitsuné. This summer we can't get enough of their structured shorts, stripe blazers and oatmeal knits - casual perfection!
Cuffed Shorts, £325, The Shop At Bluebird (Stockist: 0207 351 3873)
52. Kitsuné jacket - Labels We Love
Kitsuné
Stripe Jacket, £525, The Shop At Bluebird (Stockist: 0207 351 3873)
53. Kitsuné dress - Labels We Love
Kitsuné
Stripe Dress, £345, The Shop At Bluebird (Stockist: 0207 351 3873)
54. Kitsuné shorts - Labels We Love
Kitsuné
Feather Print Shorts, £335, The Shop At Bluebird (Stockist: 0207 351 3873)
55. Kitsuné jumper - Labels We Love
Kitsuné
Bi-colour Jumper, £319, The Shop At Bluebird (Stockist: 0207 351 3873)
56. Zero + Maria Cornejo skirt - Labels We Love
Zero + Maria Cornejo
Chilean designer Maria Cornejo started her label in New York back in 1998. Going from strength to strength with each new season, the label's a long-standing fave with the fash-pack. This season go for her structured pieces, asymmetric tops and vibrant yellow hued dress.
Printed Skirt, £470, Net-A-Porter
57. Zero + Maria Cornejo dress - Labels We Love
Zero + Maria Cornejo
Silk Dress, £680, Net-A-Porter
58. Zero + Maria Cornejo top - Labels We Love
Zero + Maria Cornejo
Stretch Silk Top, £420, Net-A-Porter
59. Zero + Maria Cornejo top - Labels We Love
Zero + Maria Cornejo
Cotton Blend Top, £280, Net-A-Porter
60. Zero + Maria Cornejo dress - Labels We Love
Zero + Maria Cornejo
Printed Satin Dress, £550, Net-A-Porter
13 Mar 2018