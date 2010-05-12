13 Mar 2018
100 Wedding Guest Dresses Under £100
-
1. WGD Traffic People
Jungle rumble dress, £79, Traffic People
Be bold and beautiful in this exotic printed number from Traffic People. Keep your accessories simple with this one!
-
2. WGD Republic
Miso feather print maxidress, £29.99, Republic
The strapless design and feather print have made us fall in love with this gorgeous maxidress. Wear with a chunky silver bracelet pushed up one arm and long, loose locks for pretty summer vibes.
-
3. WGD Republic
Miso lace romantic dress, £29.99, Republic
Romantic by name romantic by nature… This black and white lacy number has a pretty empire line and a low cut for the perfect décolletage.
-
4. WGD Ted Baker
Printed roses dress, £99, Ted Baker
This dusky splatter-print dress has got us all starry eyed. We love!
-
5. WGD Traffic People
Charlies girls purity dress, £56, Traffic People
Get in on the one-shoulder dress trend with this floaty chiffon number from Traffic People. The navy colour is infinitely more flattering than black.
-
6. WGD Traffic People
Charlies girls fall dress, £62, Traffic People
This lemon-yellow lace detail frock is just delightful. Great for olive and bronzed skintones.
-
7. WGD Upper 5th
Dotty cross back dress, £54, Upper 5th
This spotty frock found a celebrity fan in Sophie Ellis Bextor who wore it this week on TV. We love it for a spring wedding teamed with peep-toe heels and an Alice band.
-
8. WGD Max C
Fan detail satin dress, £35, Max C London
The fabulous plum-colour of this dress make it an ideal choice if you need one frock to take you from spring/summer weddings all the way up to autumn. Just add or subtract tights and a jacket.
-
9. WGD Oasis
Capsule asymmetric dress, £55, Oasis
Pretty pastels make this quirky one-shoulder number a refreshing wedding guest dress option.
-
10. WGD Warhouse
Linen full dress, £55, Warehouse
The dove grey of this super-soft frock will flatter all skin tones.
-
11. WGD Warehouse
Parisian floral T dress, £45, Warehouse
The tea dress is a classic shape for vintage queens.
-
12. WGD Oli petal
Jovonna silk mix petal dress, £90, oli.co.uk
This rosy-red petal dress just sings 'love'! Perfect summer wedding dressing.
-
13. WGD Warehouse
Stripe shift dress, £60, Warehouse
Pop on a panama hat with this sculpted stripe dress and you’ll be ready to rival any Riviera wedding guest.
-
14. WGD Warehouse
Rose bud dress, £45, Warehouse
Fresh lemon florals and a sweet dipped back make Warehouse’s rose dress perfect for girlie girls.
-
15. wgd Oliver Bonas
Violet floral chiffon dress, £59, Oliver Bonas
The ultimate figure-flatterer - the sweet-heart neckline on this Jarlo dress will show off busts of every shape and size, while the draped front and belted waist mean it cinches and skims in all the right places!
-
16. WGD Great Plains
Great Plains silk printed full dress, £85, Oli.co.uk
An ideal shape for curvy girls, this red and white printed dress features a full skirt for flirty wedding guest dressing.
-
17. WGD Oli
Olivia Rubin bandeau peplum dress, £100, oli.co.uk
Hot pinks and black accents make for one cool print on this peplum detail dress by Olivia Rubin at Oli.
-
18. WGD Joy
Mosaic print dress, £35, Joy
A black background ensures the bright print on Joy’s Mosaic dress takes on a little understated edge, so you can make your look bold without overshadowing the bride!
-
19. WGD Oasis
Waist detail sequin dress, £90, Oasis
This sleekly tailored soft grey shift ticks the trend box with its pared down hue and embellished waistband.
-
20. WGD Oli
Yumi printed kaftan dress, £54, Oli.co.uk
If you're a boho chick at heart try this kaftan-style frock with its cute butterfly and flower design.
-
21. WGD Oasis
Dahlia soft peplum dress, £70, Oasis
Blurry watercolour blossoms were a favourite on the S/S catwalks, so show off your fashion-forward nature with this pretty shift.
-
22. WGD Oli
Soo Lee floral cowl dress, £80, Oli.co.uk
Understated florals are the name of the game with this cowl necked dress from Oli.
-
23. WGD Oasis
Oriental placement dress, £45, Oasis
Bold oriental flowers will make this a stand-out option for any sophisticated wedding guest.
-
24. WGD Awear
Pink eclectic print maxidress, £60, Awear
If you're heading to a wedding somewhere warm, this floaty maxidress is just dying to come with you!
-
25. WGD Oasis
Gingham corset dress, £40, Oasis
For less formal nuptials, get a little country-girl chic with this linen corset dress.
-
26. WGD Pret
Jarlo floral tube minidress, £20, Pretaportobello
Hot pink and strapless, this little cocktail dress is guaranteed to get you noticed!
-
27. WGD Joy
Watercolour floral print dress, £50, Joy
A draped bandeau is the perfect summer wedding dress, especially in pretty painterly florals.
-
28. WGD Joy
Louche folded neckline dress, £39, Joy
Some simple texture dresses up this simple tensel dress for some chic nautical styling. Max out the sea-vibe look with some chunky espadrilles.
-
29. WGD Oli
AX Paris embroidered satin shift dress, £30, Oli.co.uk
This pretty nude dress comes with gorgeous embroidery detail inspired by the Eiffel Tower. Wear with black accessories for Parisian chic.
-
30. WGD Reiss
Aphrodite draped bandeau dress, £89, Reiss
Coral is the perfect hue for showing off a tan, and we reckon this slinky bandeau number will look great with a messy updo.
-
31. WGD Joy
Ruffle side dress, £65, Joy
Go for bold in this frilly shift from Joy.
-
32. WGD Full Circle
Leahi belted tunic dress, £100, Full Circle
Just HOW chic is this belted silk dress? The outsized abstract floral print is just so now, and the tie-belt and folded details make it a little bit Lanvin.
-
33. WGD Oli
Closet love heart dress, £38, Oli.co.uk
Weddings are all about love, so why not show a little heart with this cute shift dress?
-
34. WGD Whistles
Ladder shoulder dress, £65, Whistles
A nipped-in, belted waist gives this breezy cotton dress a formal edge, and if you’re lucky enough to be attending nuptials on sunnier soils, then the regal blue ensure it’s a great beach wedding option.
-
35. WGD Joy
Louche Talia floral dress, £39, Joy
This blossom-print dress is the ideal option for an outdoor affair.
-
36. WGD Full Circle
Evangeline zip front dress, £70, Full Circle
Pretty petals get a modern edge in this floaty summer dress with exposed zipper. The sweetheart neckline will flatter fuller busts.
-
37. WGD Oli
Corsage print halter neck dress, £50, Oli.co.uk
This halter-neck number with coral-coloured flowers is a very versatile wedding guest dress option. Wear with a tailored jacket, peep-toe heels and a hat for town or country weddings. Team with a hair corsage and strappy sandals if you're headed for warmer climes.
-
38. WGD Full Circle
Jessie hourglass dress, £55, Full Circle
This lily-pink frock will give you killer curves. The cowl neckline and asymmetric hem make for stylish details. Tam with nude heels for leg lengthening action.
-
39. WGD Joy
Louche red rose print dress, £55, Joy
It’s retro glamour a go-go with this stunning and waist-flattering dress from Joy.
-
40. WGD Hobbs
NW3 flower dress, £99, Hobbs
For ladies who love a classic, this pretty floral-print floral shift is just the ticket for imminent nuptials.
-
41. WGD Reiss
Rome one-shouldered feather dress, £79, Reiss
Get a little tropical charm with this gathered jersey number from Reiss
-
42. WGD Reiss
Flower pleated dress, £95, Reiss
Black may not be the go-to colour for a wedding guest dress, but in airy chiffon, this one-shoulder number has plenty of feminine charm to rival softer-hued counterparts.
-
43. WGD Awear
Eclectic satin ruffle dress, £30, Awear
Make like Carrie Bradshaw and go for a bold, feminine design with this ruffle-hemmed strapless number. Colour clash your jacket and heels if you dare and add a hair corsage for that Sex and the City finish.
-
44. WGD Lipsy
One shoulder pleated satin dress, £60, Lipsy
Pleated perfection. A silver stunner that looks way more expensive than it really is (bonus).
-
45. WGD Awear
Stud embellished dress, £40, Awear
This ultra-flattering nude-hued dress features a cool stud design worthy of Kate Moss.
-
46. WGD Lipsy
Grecian drape dress, £65, Lipsy
This dress is one of Lipsy's best sellers, and it's not hard to see why! Bang on-trend with oodles of wow factor, it's wedding dress-tastic.
-
47. WGD Awear
Printed wrap ruffle dress, £35, Awear
This 30s-style frock is perfect for country weddings. It may take its inspiration from the past but the nude hue is bang on-trend for S/S 2010.
-
48. WGD Monsoon
Fusion Bianca dress, £65, Monsoon
A slightly Indian-inspired dress, the gold embroidery on this one-shoulder wonder is divine.
-
49. WGD Awear
Ditsy scoop neck dress, £30, Awear
This shades of blue cap-sleeved frock has an on-trend painterly floral print. Wear with this season's bright turquoise eye make-up for a coordinating beauty look.
-
50. WGD Monsoon
Flutter zip dress, £55, Monsoon
Zip details are still the style feature du jour, and when teamed with a butterfly-effect dress, proves rather irresistible.
-
51. WGD Awear
Stone lace tulip dress, £40, Awear
Lace is so on-trend for S/S 2010. This off-white dress is just adorable… Ensure you don't look like a wannabe bride by teaming it with brightly coloured shoes and accessories.
-
52. WGD Monsoon
Fusion Oops dress, £75, Monsoon
Just peachy! We've lost all sensibility and have become love sick for this all-over sequin sparkler.
-
53. WGD Ted Baker
Printed jersey tunic, £85, Ted Baker
Animal prints get a subtle make-over on this off-the-shoulder number. Wear with an elegant updo and stacked heels.
-
54. WGD Monsoon
Fusion Delphi dress, £70, Monsoon
Beading and embellishment is this season's fashion must, and Monsoon's Delphi dress has it in stylish spades!
-
55. WGD Ted Baker
Flutter sleeved tunic, £99, Ted Baker
Go totally tropical in Ted Baker's tunic-style dress with fluttering sleeves. Perfect if you're headed to warmer climes for the ceremony.
-
56. WGD Lipsy
Tipped ruffle shift dress, £55, Lipsy
Bold, bright and oh-so-pretty, we're having a full-on love affair with Lipsy's bow-backed beauty.
-
57. WGD Monsoon
Fusion Galaxy dress, £65, Monsoon
If you don't snap up this emerald gem instantly, it's pretty likely you'll miss out! Along with the colour, is the beautiful beading and so-pretty sweetheart neckline. Verdict? We want!
-
58. WGD Next
Miss N blue jersey shift dress, £45, Next
City slicker! This deep-blue shift is the ideal pick for a thoroughly modern wedding venue. Peep-toes are the perfect accompaniment.
-
59. WGD Monsoon
Fusion Mazarine plain dress, £55, Monsoon
With its pretty lavender hue and embellished waist, we think Monsoon's floaty Mazarine frock was, quite simply, made for weddings!
-
60. WGD Next
Miss N purple beaded dress, £60, Next
Empire-line dresses are a flatters-all fail-safe option, and beading on this V-neck number adds a splash of wedding-worthy glamour.
-
61. WGD Monsoon
Monica maxi dress, £70, Monsoon
Monsoon's Monica maxi must-have literally screams beach wedding! Pack your fedora and a pair of cogs or glam wedges, too!
-
62. WGD Next
Pink textured dress, £38, Next
Ideal for a slick city wedding, this pink shift screams grown-up glamour.
-
63. WGD Monsoon
Fusion bon bon embroidered dress, £75, Monsoon
In this summer's sweetie colours, the bon bon dress ticks all the wedding guest dress boxes: elegant, pretty, stylish.
-
64. WGD Next
Butterfly dress, £55, Next
Nothing could be cuter than a butterfly-print frock, and the ruffles on this sweet treat just add to the overall feminine charm.
-
65. WGD Monsoon
Amalfi dress, £90, Monsoon
Got a summer garden wedding invite? Monsoon's Amalfi dress is the perfect fashion solution. How pretty?
-
66. WGD Next
Lace tiered dress, £65, Next
Lace is a summer fashion staple and if you're not used to wearing, this lace-accented dress is the perfect first-time-try. Not to mention it makes a gorgeous wedding guest dress, too!
-
67. WGD Monsoon
Serena dress, £85, Monsoon
So elegant, we could see the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow working this pretty orange frock.
-
68. WGD Next
Pink jewel dress, £60, Next
Bejewelled and beautiful, Next's candy-pink chiffon dress is ultra-feminine.
-
69. WGD Next
Miss N pink bustier dress, £60, Next
Perfect for a lavish wedding, this draped cocktail dress is super-smart and super-sexy.
-
70. WGD Next
Miss N gold jacquard dress, £55, Next
A jacquard dress always adds chutzpah to a look, and the glittering gold on this strapless number will mean you stand out of the wedding crowd.
-
71. WGD Next
Blue halterneck dress, £55, Next
Have we mentioned that draping is HUGE? No? Well, here's the shout out - and we adore this sexy yet stylish sky-blue halterneck.
-
72. WGD Coast
Serena bandeau dress, £95, Coast
Be a real purple pleaser in Coast's simple but striking strapless mauve must-have.
-
73. WGD Next
Miss N flower print dress, £50, Next
How fab is the blurry blossom frock? Understated yet super-glam, all it needs is killer heels to make it pop even more.
-
74. WGD Coast
Sugarina dress, £85, Coast
Go zingy with a truly fruity orange offering with a stylish silhouette and a pretty ruffle finish.
-
75. WGD Next
Ruffle dress, £55, Next
Pink and ruffles a perfect wedding guest dress do make! Just add embellished heels for a fancy finish.
-
76. WGD Coast
Crocus one-shoulder dress, £85, Coast
Think pink! It's hot for summer, and fabulously feminine. Team with a tousled updo and chunky gold cuffs.
-
77. WGD Coast
Begonia dress, £75, Coast
The gorgeous green on this bow-fronted dress is enough on its own to make us want to rush out and grab it!
-
78. WGD Coast
Lizzie tunic dress, £95, Coast
Chiffon offers a comfy yet romantic and feminine option, and this button-detail beauty is formal without being stiff.
-
79. WGD Topshop
Asymmetric frill dress, £40, Topshop
Look like a real sweetie in Topshop's super-girlie full-of-frills frock.
-
80. WGD Coast
Angelica shift dress, £95, Coast
Go for grown-up glamour in a seriously stylish red pencil dress, reminiscent of Victoria Beckham herself.
-
81. WGD Coast
Chablis dress, £85, Coast
Glow for it in this sheeny super-glam wrap dress by wedding guest fashion maestros Coast. How cute is that little bow waist?
-
82. WGD French Connection
Crayon carousel print dress, £90, French Connection at Asos
Make a statement in a truly unique wedding guest dress, and stay on top of the fashion trends with this stunning maxi from French Connection. Its geometric print and exquisite ocean tones are sure to turn a lot of heads.
-
83. WGD Johann Earl
Johann Earl floral wrap front waisted dress, £48, Asos
Hello, hot stuff! We're in love with this posy print wrap dress - so elegant yet fashion-forward, too.
-
84. WGD Asos
Tailored two in one drape front dress, £40, Asos
Combine two pretty colours in one easy dress, like this draped number from Asos. Simple and sure to impress!
-
85. WGD Kookai
Kookai one shoulder sateen dress, £69, Kookai at Asos
Uber-sophisticated, you won't put a fashion foot wrong in this silver pencil dress.
-
86. WGD Asos
Grosgrain one shoulder dress, £65, Asos
Pretty colour, pretty pleating, pretty perfect! Need we say more?
-
87. WGD Oasis
Floral silk dress, £70, Oasis at Asos
Lilac + soft grey + mint green = perfect wedding fashion colours. Cute shift shape, too.
-
88. WGD Asos
Rose print bodycon dress, £34, Asos
This pretty floral frock works the bodycon trend, but keeps it from being too sexy with a to-the-knee hemline.
-
89. WGD Vera Moda
Vero Moda cream frill dress, £26, Dorothy Perkins
We're totally ruffled by this cute romantic frock, which gets round the no-white wedding rule with a splash of defining black.
-
90. WGD Vera Moda
Vero Moda blue draped dress, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Draped dresses are the style to be seen in this summer and, at £40, this Dorothy Perkins number has to be the most stylish on the high street. Team with silver heels for a jaw-dropping wedding look.
-
91. WGD Dorothy Perkins
Black embellished maxi dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Channel your inner Cleopatra with this gorgeous gold-edged maxi.
-
92. WGD Asos
One sleeve drapey dress, £28, Asos
Don't be afraid to show a bit of leg - come the reception, you'll be totally ready to party!
-
93. WGD Asos
Premium one shoulder raw edge ruffle dress, £60, Asos
In case you hadn't noticed (we're pretty sure you have), one-shoulder is HOT. We particularly love this ruffled version with its elegant navy hue. Glam up with a metallic clutch and heels.
-
94. WGD Dorothy Perkins
Pink jewelled tiered dress, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Tiered and truly fab, this blush-pink tone is perfect for a summer wedding, and the black embellished hemline add just the right amount of glam.
-
95. WGD Dorothy Perkins
Rise fuchsia chiffon cuff dress, £55, Dorothy Perkins
Stand out in this hot-pink long-sleeved mini. The billowing sleeves and beautiful embellishments mean your fittingly glam, but not too party-party.
-
96. WGD Asos
Halter ruffle front dress, £28, Asos
We love a stand-out colour, and have fallen head over heels for this bright beauty.
-
97. WGD Peacocks
Ladies satin band dress, £20, Peacocks
Floaty and flirty yet ultra-elegant, we can hardly believe this beautiful frock is available for £20. What are you waiting for? Add red heels for a flash of colour, or pop a pair of black patent heels on your paws for head-to-toe chic.
-
98. WGD Dorothy Perkins
Rise blue bandeau dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
How pretty is this sky-blue hue? The ultimate colour for stunning summer wedding fashion. Add chunky gold accessories for a funky look, or keep it simple and let the dress do all the talking.
-
99. WGD Dorothy Perkins
Rise multi one-shoulder dress, £28, Dorothy Perkins
Prints are top of our trends wish list, and this one-shoulder dress from Dotty P combines the hot look with an elegant silhouette. Perfick.
-
100. WGD Boohoo
Yvonne flower print bandeau dress, £15, Boohoo.com
Fab frock alert! Snap up this bargain buy for just £15. Style it up with plenty of accessories for a wedding but team with flipflops for beachwear.
