13 Mar 2018
100 Maxidresses under £100
-
1. Folk border maxi, £70, Warehouse
Folk border maxi, £70, Warehouse
Work this folk print maxi with a mussed-up over-the-shoulder plait for an effortless evening look.
-
2. Tie dye maxi dress, £35, Topshop
Tie dye maxi dress, £35, Topshop
The maxidress gets a contemporary makeover at Topshop. This nude-coloured strapless number has a black, tie-dye detail at the bottom for cool modern dressing.
-
3. Purple kimono sleeve maxi dress, £70, Wallis
Purple kimono sleeve maxi dress, £70, Wallis
This beauty of this kimono sleeve maxi is that it will take you effortlessly from spring to summer.
-
4. Floral halter maxi dress, £35, New Look
Floral halter maxi dress, £35, New Look
These hot house hues will look fab against a tan… The wide elasticated waist band will cinch in those inches too!
-
5. Paisley halter maxi dress, £35, New Look
Paisley halter maxi dress, £35, New Look
This is a true hippy look maxidress… Paisley in pinks and purples and a flattering halter-neck style make for one must-have buy.
-
6. Handkerchief maxi, £45, Warehouse
Handkerchief maxi, £45, Warehouse
Flash just a little leg with the lifted hem of this handkerchief maxidress.
-
7. Floral maxi, £26.99, Miso at Republic
Floral maxi, £26.99, Miso at Republic
Work the floral trend in this floor-skimming bandeau maxi.
-
8. Floral ditsy maxi dress, £60, Next
Floral ditsy maxi dress, £60, Next
You’ll feel like frolicking through every spring event in this pretty ditsy print frock.
-
9. Tropical maxi dress, £40, Next
Tropical maxi dress, £40, Next
Take your florals big and bold with this tropical maxi.
-
10. Maxi stripe dress, £29.99, Miso at Republic
Maxi stripe dress, £29.99, Miso at Republic
Subtle stripes make this Miso maxi a great daytime option.
-
11. Peacock maxi, £29.99, Republic
Peacock maxi, £29.99, Republic
You’ll be the prettiest in the pack in this peacock-print maxi.
-
12. Floral maxi dress, £30, Next
Floral maxi dress, £30, Next
Pop on a stack of bangles and this Next maxi will take you from beach to bar, no probs.
-
13. Neon maxi dress, £29.99, Republic
Neon maxi dress, £29.99, Republic
Sometimes it’s good to stand out, so do it in style with this neon number from Republic.
-
14. Strappy maxi dress, £65, Firetrap at Asos
Strappy maxi dress, £65, Firetrap at Asos
A button-up front gives the stunning print on this Firetrap maxidress a daytime twist.
-
15. Feather jersey maxi, £34, Asos
Feather jersey maxi, £34, Asos
This feather maxi has a sexy peekaboo back, but keeps things demure up front with long sleeves and a high neckline.
-
16. Tiered tie dye maxi, £45, Asos
Tiered tie dye maxi, £45, Asos
This one has got to be a winner in the festival fashion stakes. A little wear and tear will only add to the hippie chic vibe.
-
17. Seagull maxi, £99, Ted Baker
Seagull maxi, £99, Ted Baker
It might not be warm enough to start lounging around by the British sea just yet, but who’s complaining when you can bring the beach to you with this seagull print maxi?
-
18. Bandini maxi, £65, Monsoon
Bandini maxi, £65, Monsoon
Bold bright prints aren’t for everyone, so if you’re more of an understated lady, then give this geometric patterned Monsoon maxi a whirl.
-
19. Blue animal maxi, £25, Miss Selfridge
Blue animal maxi, £25, Miss Selfridge
Tribal is a huge trend for the season, but if you don’t won’t to go overboard with animal prints, then try them in a washed out deep blue colour palette.
-
20. Tropical print maxi dress, £20, Dorothy Perkins
Tropical print maxi dress, £20, Dorothy Perkins
Go totally tropical in this fanciful floral DP number.
-
21. Stripe jersey maxi, £22, Asos
Stripe jersey maxi, £22, Asos
Ahoy, there! Take your nautical look head-to-toe with this jersey maxidress from Asos.
-
22. Maxi tube dress, £55, Asos
Maxi tube dress, £55, Asos
Flaunt your figure with this body-hugging nude number. Perfect if you’re not keen on floaty floor-skimmers.
-
23. Crochet hem maxi, £65, Asos
Crochet hem maxi, £65, Asos
A little peekaboo action around the neckline and a pretty crochet hem up the glam factor on this simple cotton maxidress.
-
24. Kuta maxi dress, £75, Monsoon
Kuta maxi dress, £75, Monsoon
This Monsoon maxi is a real figure-flatterer for curvy girls as it’ll skim from the waist, and flatter a full bust.
-
25. Tie die dress, £85, Banana Republic
Tie die dress, £85, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
We’re in floaty frock heaven thanks to this oceanic Banana Republic maxi.
-
26. Digital floral maxi, £50, Oasis
Digital floral maxi, £50, Oasis
Pastels? Floral print? Maxed out length? Check! Check! Check! This Oasis bandeau frock is the ultimate trend checker.
-
27. Block print maxi, £60, Pepe at Oli
Block print maxi, £60, Pepe at Oli
Attending a beach wedding? Then snap up this tropical-coloured halter number.
-
28. Corsage maxi, £25, Oli
Corsage maxi, £25, Oli
A delicate flower corsage gives this sporty striped maxi a dressy feel.
-
29. One shoulder maxi, £60, Topshop
One shoulder maxi, £60, Topshop
Black doesn’t have to be drab - a quirky one-shoulder detail gives this Topshop number a little shake-up. Cinch it with a super-skinny tan belt and pop on some gladiator sandals for a chic downtime look.
-
30. Floral burst maxi, £30, Oli
Floral burst maxi, £30, Oli
Blossoming buds and crochet stitching give plain black a country-girl makeover on this Oli maxi.
-
31. Plait leather detail halter maxi, £60, Firetrap at Asos
Plait leather detail halter maxi, £60, Firetrap at Asos
What better way to show off a tan than in a crisp white dress? This Firetrap maxi will make the ideal option, and its lattice waist-band and ruching ensure it’s figure-flattering too.
-
32. Crochet trim maxi, £44, Oasis
Crochet trim maxi, £44, Oasis
Breeze through your summer events calendar in this wing-print maxi from Oasis.
-
33. Batik maxi dress, £62, Esprit
Batik maxi dress, £62, Esprit
The bold paisley print on this frill-hemmed maxidress is perfect for girlie girls.
-
34. Frill trim maxi, £39.99, River Island
Frill trim maxi, £39.99, River Island
With its lighter-than-air layered frills and bandeau cut you want get a more summer-perfect frock than this River Island maxi.
-
35. Orchid dress, £65, Figleaves
Orchid dress, £65, Figleaves
Bring the tropical shores to you with this aquatic-coloured number.
-
36. Colour block maxi, £24.99, River Island
Colour block maxi, £24.99, River Island
Maxis aren’t just for boho babes, this colour block number is perfect for sporty girls.
-
37. Tiered maxi, £24.99, River Island
Tiered maxi, £24.99, River Island
Mix and match prints make this maxidress the ultimate option for laidback boho chic.
-
38. Poppy print maxi, £69, Ted Baker at Asos
Poppy print maxi, £69, Ted Baker at Asos
For the ultimate in beach chic, pop on this slightly sheer poppy maxidress as a pretty cover-up.
-
39. Rania maxi, £85.90, Mango
Rania maxi, £85.90, Mango
Max out the length of a bandeau frock for instant wedding guest glamour. This pretty pastel number will make the perfect option, as its belted waist ensures it’s also shapely and sophisticated.
-
40. Fan pleat maxi, £65, Asos
Fan pleat maxi, £65, Asos
This season’s sports luxe trend is all about dressy jerseys, and this floor-skimming frock has plenty of potential for any big event thanks to its fancy fan detail.
-
41. Oasis butterfly trim maxi dress, £80, Asos
Oasis butterfly trim maxi dress, £80, Asos
Go luxe in silk with this purple print maxi… The butterfly print is
-
42. Twist shoulder maxi, £85.90, Mango
Twist shoulder maxi, £85.90, Mango
Deep marine blue is a huge frock hue favourite with A-listers from Sarah Jessica Parker to Cameron Diaz at the minute and ,for us civilians, this twist-cut maxi packs all the punch we’ll need to wow the crowds!
-
43. Donatela maxi, £65.90, Mango
Donatela maxi, £65.90, Mango
An elegant ribbon-tie at the waist of this Mango maxi is the perfect finishing touch to the pretty pastel print.
-
44. Four maxi, £85.90, Mango
Four maxi, £85.90, Mango
Barely there shades are super flattering for rosy complexions, and in a floor-skimming cut, this Mango maxidress will give you understated elegance to rival red carpet stars.
-
45. Crayon carousel flared dress, £90, French Connection
Crayon carousel flared dress, £90, French Connection
An abstract colour block print gives this jersey maxi a slightly sporty vibe, so it’ll make a great relaxed holiday option.
-
46. Big floral print maxi, £90, French Connection at Asos
Big floral print maxi, £90, French Connection at Asos
Go for maximum wow-factor with big and bold florals and a cut-out neckline.
-
47. René Derhy Sepanti maxi dress, £99, John Lewis
René Derhy Sepanti maxi dress, £99, John Lewis
Pretty Japanese florals mixed with simple tribal prints make this halterneck maxi a real stand-out number.
-
48. Cooper maxi, £69.90, Mango
Cooper maxi, £69.90, Mango
In a deep charcoal hue, this shoulder-embellished dress is worthy of only the most sophisticated occasions.
-
49. Chem maxi, £85.90, Mango
Chem maxi, £85.90, Mango
An on-trend one-shoulder silhouette gives the classic print on this draped maxi a contemporary twist.
-
50. Angelito, £64.90, Mango
Angelito, £64.90, Mango
Ditch the heels and pop a few flowers in your hair with this Mango number for footloose and fancy free vibes.
-
51. Red or Dead jersey print maxi dress, £39.99, Bank Fashion
Red or Dead jersey print maxi dress, £39.99, Bank Fashion
Red or Dead's print maxi dress comes in typically humorous style with a nautical top and novelty print skirt.
-
52. Lipsy animal print maxidress, £74.99, Bank Fashion
Lipsy animal print maxidress, £74.99, Bank Fashion
Go wild for Lipsy's animal print maxi… It has a sexy deep v and neck tie style and flattering beading around the waist.
-
53. Warehouse print embellished maxidress, £60, House of Fraser
Warehouse print embellished maxidress, £60, House of Fraser
Wear this muted paisley print dress with its beaded embellishment on balmy summer evenings with tinkling bangles and loose locks.
-
54. Gap border print maxidress, £55, Asos.com
Gap border print maxidress, £55, Asos.com
Wear Gap's navy maxidress with tan accessories for a chic hippy look.
-
55. Denim maxi dress, £50, Asos
Denim maxi dress, £50, Asos
Wear this halter-neck maxi with a floppy hat for lazy summer days. The bare back style gives this rustic frock a sexy edge.
-
56. Maxi dress by Tee and Cake, £35, Topshop
Maxi dress by Tee and Cake, £35, Topshop
This dip-dyed racer back maxidress has an intricate illustrated design for an individual look.
-
57. Phase Eight embellished maxi dress in charcoal, £68, John Lewis
Phase Eight embellished maxi dress in charcoal, £68, John Lewis
The charcoal-grey and chunky embellishement on this sleek maxi give it a slightly space-age feel. Wear with plaited hair for an Emma Watson look.
-
58. Seagrass mix print maxi, £45, Warehouse
Seagrass mix print maxi, £45, Warehouse
Racer-back straps make this a great daytime option.
-
59. Bright Ikat maxi, £65, Warehouse
Bright Ikat maxi, £65, Warehouse
A subtle Ikat print give this Warehouse maxi classic folk vibes; just pop a few plaits in your hair for an effortlessly glam look.
-
60. Green flutter boho maxi dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Green flutter boho maxi dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Wear this romantic ditsy print maxi with waved hair and twinkling earrings for a romantic summer look.
-
61. Goddess maxi, £90, Warehouse
Goddess maxi, £90, Warehouse
This silk maxi will have real staying power in your wardrobe. With its classic halter-cut and timeless feminine hue, it’ll fast become your latest go-to dress for many dressy occasions to come.
-
62. Blue floral sequin maxi dress, £38, Dorothy Perkins
Blue floral sequin maxi dress, £38, Dorothy Perkins
Chintzy flowers get a trendy edge on this sequin detail maxi. Team with espadrilles for a pretty summer vibe.
-
63. Chiffon maxi, £29.99, Miso at Republic
Chiffon maxi, £29.99, Miso at Republic
Breezy chiffon make this Miso maxi uber-glamorous despite being priced at under £30.
-
64. Be Beau Tile flower print cotton maxi dress, £18, Matalan
Be Beau Tile flower print cotton maxi dress, £18, Matalan
This feminine deep-V frock will make a great option for holiday excursions.
-
65. Charlies girls maxi rara, £74, Traffic People
Charlies girls maxi rara, £74, Traffic People
Tiers of cascading frills and a dropwaist style make for an unusual maxidress style. The turquoise colour reminds us of tropical paradise…
-
66. Patchwork you love folk maxidress, £62, Traffic People
Patchwork you love folk maxidress, £62, Traffic People
This long-sleeved maxidress with its sweet-heart neckline and muted hues has got Nicole Richie written all over it. Wear with a gold headband for her hippy deluxe look.
-
67. Eclectic print maxi dress, £60, A|Wear
Eclectic print maxi dress, £60, A|Wear
With its raised floaty hem this A|wear maxi won’t feel out of place for a night out.
-
68. Striped jersey maxi dress, £11, Primark
Striped jersey maxi dress, £11, Primark
The ultimate bargain, Primark have come up trumps with this on-trend striped maxi. A great option for anything from shopping to seafearing!
-
69. Target for Liberty maxidress, £25, Liberty of London
Target for Liberty maxidress, £25, Liberty of London
This Liberty print maxi is from the London store's collaboration with Target… Classic Liberty style at a wallet-friendly price!
-
70. Glam pleat front maxi, £48, A|Wear
Glam pleat front maxi, £48, A|Wear
A pared down mink hue means you can dress this A|Wear number up with jewellery galore. Go for stacks of gold bangles and some feathered neckwear for that boho look.
-
71. Striped maxi dress, £50, Full Circle at Asos
Striped maxi dress, £50, Full Circle at Asos
An asymmetric waist means this Full Circle number is a real leg-lengthener.
-
72. Miami Sheena dress, £115, Traffic People
Miami Sheena dress, £115, Traffic People
Peachy pink hues, an outsized flower print and tie belt make this maxi an ideal dress for a wedding guest.
-
73. Jungle rumble maxi dress, £95, Traffic People
Jungle rumble maxi dress, £95, Traffic People
We love this on-trend hot house floral print and the neckline is super-flattering, too.
-
74. Floral maxidress, £49.50, Gap
Floral maxidress, £49.50, Gap. Call 0800427789 for stockists.
Come over all Little House on the Prairie with this square-necked patchwork floral number from Gap.
-
75. Paula striped frill front maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Paula striped frill front maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Go for warm, sunshine colours and bring the summer into your wardrobe with this spaghetti strap maxi number.
-
76. Floral maxidress, £49.50, Gap.
Floral maxidress, £49.50, Gap. Call 0800427789 for stockists
Forget-me-not! Ditsy blue flowers adorn this flowing maxi.
-
77. Asos kimono sleeve elasticated waist dress, £30, Asos
Asos kimono sleeve elasticated waist dress, £30, Asos
The maxi gets a loungewear makeover in loose-fit jersey. Maximum relaxing!
-
78. Aileen tie dye maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Aileen tie dye maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Go all out hippy chick in this rainbow-hued tie-dye dress… Just add a heap of bangles and some hoop earrings for that Nicole Richie look.
-
79. Uttam flower border dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Uttam flower border dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
If you like the idea of a floral print but aren't quite ready to go for the full-on look this black maxidress with a floral border around the skirt could work for you.
-
80. Devyn zig zag maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Devyn zig zag maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Dramatic zig zag stripes make for one statement maxidress.
-
81. Black embellished maxi dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Black embellished maxi dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
A slinky silhouette and gold sequin neckline make this maxi the perfect option for evening glamour.
-
82. Halter maxi, £25, Peacocks
Halter maxi, £25, Peacocks
Pretty tiered layers and a bold floral print make this Peacocks maxi a great wedding guest dress for those on a budget.
-
83. Erykah georgette print maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Erykah georgette print maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
This raspberry-hued dress has an empire line cut which will flatter smaller chests and skim the body. A great option for pear shaped girls.
-
84. Laura crochet maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Laura crochet maxi dress, £20, Boohoo.com
If you dream of running through fields of swaying corn but can't quite leave your normal lifestyle bring the romance of the countryside to you in this crochet detail pale blue maxi dress.
-
85. Lace back maxi, £20, Peacocks
Lace back maxi, £20, Peacocks
Get an occasion-worthy colour pop from this lace-back maxi dress.
-
86. Rea floral print maxi dress, £21, Boohoo.com
Rea floral print maxi dress, £21, Boohoo.com
This stretchy vest-style maxi comes covered in a zillion brightly-coloured blooms… Add a floppy hat and waist belt for perfect summer style.
-
87. Tribal print maxi dress, £12, Peacocks
Tribal print maxi dress, £12, Peacocks
All this length for £12 – what a bargain!
-
88. Tie dye maxi dress, £20, Peacocks
Tie dye maxi dress, £20, Peacocks
Get easy summer chic in this simple tie-dye effect jersey number.
-
89. Cherokee fringed jersey dress in grey marl, £60, Full Circle
Cherokee fringed jersey dress in grey marl, £60, Full Circle
This ultra-edgy grey marl maxi from Full Circle features a macramé detail and loose silhouette. Add a shrunken leather jacket for urban cool or flip flops for the beach.
-
90. Uttam flower border dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Uttam flower border dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
If you like the idea of a floral print but aren't quite ready to go for the full-on look this black maxidress with a floral border around the skirt could work for you.
-
91. Cherokee fringed jersey dress in grey marl, £60, Full Circle
Cherokee fringed jersey dress in grey marl, £60, Full Circle
This ultra-edgy grey marl maxi from Full Circle features a macramé detail and loose silhouette. Add a shrunken leather jacket for urban cool or flip flops for the beach.
-
92. Peggy jersey maxidress in stripe, £55, Full Circle
Peggy jersey maxidress in stripe, £55, Full Circle
Go strip-tastic in this grey/blueT-shirt maxi for a cool, casual look.
-
93. Fever wave print maxi dress, £69, Oli.co.uk
Fever wave print maxi dress, £69, Oli.co.uk
Get a 70s Summer of Love vibe in this wave print dress by Oli.
-
94. Ellier one shoulder silk maxi dress, was £195 now £98, Reiss
Ellier one shoulder silk maxi dress, was £195 now £98, Reiss
This one-shouldered maxi has a faded grey-black stripe and frill detail for understated femininity.
-
95. Nicola racer back maxi dress £89, Reiss
Nicola racer back maxi dress £89, Reiss
Simplicity is the key with this soft-as-could-be khaki racer-back maxi from Reiss.
-
96. Grey jersey pleated maxi dress, £70, Wallis
Grey jersey pleated maxi dress, £70, Wallis
This slate-grey draped maxidress is from Yasmin Le Bon's collection for Wallis so expect exceptional styling and fabulous details. It's got a deep v back for a subtly sexy evening look.
-
97. Printed maxi dress, £60, Gestuz at Asos
Printed maxi dress, £60, Gestuz at Asos
Give your beach look a little edge with this monochrome number.
-
98. Printed maxidress, £85, Joy
Printed maxidress, £85, Joy
Wow. Now this is what we call a statement dress. On-trend muted hues and a combination of outsized print, draped front and plaited straps make for one must-have design.
-
99. Black gold halter maxidress, £95, Noelle Adam
Black gold halter maxidress, £95, Noelle Adam
This sultry black maxidress is covered in a decadent gold print for the ultimate in summer evening glamour.
-
100. Black maxi, £85, Banana Republic
Black maxi, £85, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Sometimes a formal occassion calls for a smart black frock, and with its floaty layers this one is summery and sophisticated.
1 of 100
Folk border maxi, £70, Warehouse
Folk border maxi, £70, Warehouse
Work this folk print maxi with a mussed-up over-the-shoulder plait for an effortless evening look.