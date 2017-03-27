It's The Year Of The Statement Sleeve: 7 Styles To Shop RN 

Wondering how you can up your blouse and top game? This season it's all about the exaggerated sleeve—and there are so many options, from billowy to bell shaped, ruffled to extra long. The more fun you have with the statement sleeve, the more playful your look can be.
Ahead, seven statement sleeve styles to shop now. For more new season inspiration check out InStyle's SS17 trend report.
-
1. Cinched Inseams
Tibi | £410
-
2. Contrast Piping
Zara | £25.99
-
3. A twist on the classic button-down
Simone Rocha | £425
-
4. Rows of ruffles
Rosie Assoulin | £1482
-
5. Extra Length
Ellery | £490
-
6. Bell Shaped
Mango | £49.99
-
7. Exagerrated Cuffs
Elizabeth and James | £203