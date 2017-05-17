10 Seriously Next-Level Denim Jackets

Let's call a spade a spade: A denim jacket is a staple you just can't do without. And while we love, love, love our super-lived in favorites that we've worn to the point of vintage status, sometimes, it just feels good to get an upgrade. This season, the jean jacket mandate involves a special twist, be it unique beading, embroidery, patchwork, or unconventional colours. And while we would never suggest ditching your lifelong favourite, we definitely recommend mixing it up with some of this season's finest variations. Shop our picks below!
1. Calf hair-paneled embellished denim jacket
Buy Now: Gucci, £4780, Net-a-porter.com
Calf hair, embroidery and studs! This is definitely a collector's piece waiting to happen.
2. Printed Ecru Denim Jacket
Buy Now: Off White, £453, Stylebop.com
A white denim jacket is a must for spring; the floral embroidery on this one makes it a standout.
3. Dark Denim Jacket
Buy Now: Marni, £410, Net-a-Porter
This white stitching on this dark blue number keeps it fresh and edgy.
4. Patchwork denim jacket
Buy Now: Frame, £560, Net-a-Porter
Want extra oomph (and the ultimate Texas tuxedo)? Pair this one with your new patchwork jeans.
5. frill denim jacket
The ruffle detail tugs at your girly side, but the raw edges provide a cool counterbalance.
6. kimono denim jacket
Buy Now: MiH Jeans, £205, Matchesfashion.com
Conquer the kimono trend with this super cool denim rendition.
7. denim jacket
Millennial pink! Millennial pink! Millennial pink!
8. embellished denim jacket
Buy Now: Marc Jacobs, £800, Net-a-Porter
This fun jacket will definitely garner double-takes on the street, thanks to its unique pins and cool appliqués.
9. Embellished-Collar Denim Jacket
Buy Now: Isabel Marant Etoile, £385, Matchesfashion.com
The beadwork around the collar is just enough if you're not ready to go full-embroidery.
10. Patched Oversized denim jacket
Buy Now: Alexander McQueen, £320, MyTheresa.com
This gives us all the '70s vintage feels.