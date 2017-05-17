10 Seriously Next-Level Denim Jackets

17 May 2017
by: Taylor Reagan

Let's call a spade a spade: A denim jacket is a staple you just can't do without. And while we love, love, love our super-lived in favorites that we've worn to the point of vintage status, sometimes, it just feels good to get an upgrade. This season, the jean jacket mandate involves a special twist, be it unique beading, embroidery, patchwork, or unconventional colours. And while we would never suggest ditching your lifelong favourite, we definitely recommend mixing it up with some of this season's finest variations. Shop our picks below!

