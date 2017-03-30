'Mummy, The Boobies!' Jourdan Dunn On Embarrassing Her Son & Her Missguided Haul

We all know Jourdan Dunn from her high profile campaigns for the likes of Maybelline and her fierce runway strut but did you know she was also secretly the sixth member of Girls Aloud? To kick off this week’s Joshington Hosts Miss Dunn took to the stage to cover the Girls Aloud number one hit, Sound of The Underground. It’s not to be missed in the video above!

Missguided

With the singing and microphone waving out of the way it’s onto discussing Jourdan’s collection for Missguided, the aptly named, LonDunn (which is perfect for saying in a proper London East End accent in case you want to try!). However as we found out despite being a fashion icon in the making her son still gets embarrassed about what she wears, “He (Riley) is always like, ‘Mummy why aren’t you wearing your coat,’ or, ‘Mummy the boobies!’” Even if Riley doesn't approve we still want to look like Jourdan so what would Miss Dunn wear to da club and on that crutial first date?

In Da Club Clobber

“You don’t want to be restricted, you want the ass to be free so it can wobble and do it’s stuff,” says Jourdan, ‘the fabric here is good as it will cling to your ass and allow it to jiggle.” It’s also great as it’s a bit of reveal and conceal which will keep your club conquest guessing… perhaps you have a nipple piercing on the other side after all? You have always got to keep them guessing, girls. In case you want to pose like Jourdan for that club portrait it’s all about working the slit in your skirt and, “tilting your head at different angles to capture that light.”

First Date Dressing

If you have got lucky in the club and he’s following up with a first date (GOALS!!!) what does one wear? “You can’t go wrong with a two piece, a nice little crop and a pencil skirt which always looks great on every figure. If you don’t have curves it clings to you and makes you look like you got something and if you do it makes everything look good. Then rock this bomber off the shoulder.”

After all we are all about wearing a coat as an accessory at the moment. My son is always like, ‘Mummy why don’t you wear your coat properly?’ I am like, ‘no bubba its style, it’s style babes, you don’t know!’”

Jourdan also shares some handy tips for dating, “give yourself a limit with the drinks, don’t go over three. If you can keep it to two do, because that third one can make and break the date and something could happen, might not happen, it depends on your self control.” So maybe don’t go in for that tequila slammer then…

