7 Dresses We Think Pippa Middleton Should Wear to Her Rehearsal Dinner

7 Dresses We Think Pippa Middleton Should Wear to Her Rehearsal Dinner
Keith Hewitt/GC Images
19 Apr 2017
by: Brooke Ely Danielson

Wedding bells are ringing for Pippa Middleton. The big day is just a month away, and the beautiful sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is gearing up to marry her very own Prince. Is anyone else's imagination running wild with what Pippa could possibly be wearing to the pre-wedding festivities? Is she opting to wear a bold statement-making dress to her rehearsal dinner, a simple slip or a classic floral jacquard off-the-shoulder number?

Here are 7 dresses we think Pippa Middleton should consider for her rehearsal dinner.

Shop This Post

Sponsored Stories

The Latest

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle UK Branding Text

InStyle.co.uk is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top