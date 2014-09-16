Check Out The InStyle Team’s LFW Survival Kits

From our customized #InsideInstyle Mercedes Benz to Mophie phone chargers and bottles of Glaceau Smart Water, here’s how we’re surviving London Fashion Week

With London Fashion Week in full swing, the InStyle team is on the road and rocking up to the shows in our customized #InsideInstyle Mercedes Benz. It may be a fabulous life but it’s also a busy one and us InStyle gals like our food! Check out our LFW Survival Packs that are getting us from Topshop to Temperley and catch up on all our front row shenanigans on our Instagram @instyleuk #survivalfw.

We Chewed On 10 packets of aspartame free pur gum in super minty Winter Green. Check them out here: Instagram: ilovepurgum Twitter: @PURGUM

We Made It Through The After Parties with 15 protein powered Bounce Energy Balls. Our fav flavour? The Cacao Mint Protein Bomb of course! Check them out here: Twitter: @BounceBallsUK

We Munched On 3 boxes of delicious and nutritious 9bars. Check them out here: Twitter: @9Bar_Official

We Got Our Five A Day with packets of Urban Fruit’s baked pineapple snacks. Check them out here: Twitter: @UrbanFruit

We Snacked On so many bags of Pop Chips we’ve actually lost count! Check them out here: Instagram: popchipsuk

We Re-energised With 20 bottles of Cloudy Lemonade Lucozade aka our latest liquid obsession. Check them out here: Twitter: @LucozadeEnergy #CloudyLemonade

We Sipped On 25 bottles of Glaceau Smart Water. Check them out here: Instagram: glaceau_sw #glaceausmartwater

We Instagrammed All Day Long with our Mophie iPhone Juice Pack battery phone cases. Check them out here: Twitter: @mophie

We Grazed On 15 bags of majorly moreish Propercorn (and so did the models backstage at House Of Holland!).

By George Driver/@iamgdriver