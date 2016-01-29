Shoes That Look Like Kurt Cobain? Yes Please!

When we were in Milan for fashion week, we popped in to see Charlotte Olympia’s new collection for SS16 between shows, which was vast and lovely and inspired by travel. This is a brand that’s SO GOOD at doing something for everyone, so expect everything from mega heels to comfy flats and everything in-between for next season, all with a dash of raffia, leopard print and colonial cool.

But I was even more excited by this capsule collection of Charlotte’s iconic Kitty Flats. Because really, who doesn’t want a pair of slip-ons that look like Kurt Cobain? The Kitty Flat has been a best seller for the brand since it first launched in 2011 – they’re so popular that there have been over 80 different designs, including for babies and dads - and now you can buy one of four designs inspired by some of the most groundbreaking musical movements in history.

Let’s start with Elvis; he was known for singing about blue suede shoes, but everyone knows that blue velvet slippers are a far better vibe, so I love these (above) and can imagine wearing them with a pair of black cigarette trousers and a Breton stripe top. I also would like to stress the line ‘don’t step on my blue suede shoes’ from the song (someone recently stepped on my Dior Fusion trainers and it was rather traumatic).

Then on to the Kiss shoes – inspired by the glam rock band famous for wearing black and white face paint on stage. How cute is that star over the cat’s eye? These would make a great party flat if you’re not a fan of heels. While we’re on the subject of seasonal shoes, the Sex Pistols’ tartan pumps would be great to wear over Christmas with jeans and a snugly jumper.

But my very favourite has to be the Grunge flats, with their white sunglasses akin to those worn by Nirvana’s front man, Kurt Cobain. I had an identical pair of sunnies when I was 17 and listened to the album Nevermind on repeat. These are surely the coolest ballet pumps ever.

The Kitty Unplugged collection is available now, £465 (charlotteolympia.com)

Whilst part of the Kitty Unplugged Collection, Grunge Kitty is not endorsed by, licensed by or made in reference to any artist, band or otherwise but rather Grunge Kitty is a Charlotte Olympia original design