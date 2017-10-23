Bag Kaia's Chunky Knit for £17.99 Right Now 

We can't help but constantly drool over Kaia Gerber's off duty style, because let's face it she literally KILLS it both on and off the catwalk. Whilst most of the time she's kicking around in casual Balmain and Alexander Wang, we we're thrilled to spot her rocking H&M with her casual chunky knit look she stepped out in over the weekend.

I don't know about you but I am all over finding the perfect knits to cosy up in right now, and whilst I am mega keen to get my hands on them ALL, money doesn't stretch. So make sure you get it right. Not that we need to reel off the reasons why this style is so major, we will anyway. Those oversized puff sleeves, a great chunky waffle knit that you know won't bobble and a neck line high enough we can tuck our hair in a bit; it's no wonder Kaia is a total fan.

Even though you'll of course be wearing yours everyday with jeans, here's a couple of extra styling tips for you. Buy it a couple sizes too big, you'll feel so much comfier inside and it also looks uber cool too. Tonal looks are also really strong at the moment, especially with knits and midi skirts, so keep you eye's pealed for a beige silky mid length skirt for an Autumn Winter '17 spin. Need some inspo? Take a look at this one from Zara.