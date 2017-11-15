From the editors of TrustedReviews

While we still dream of the day Cher from Clueless‘ electronic wardrobe becomes a reality, we’re really into our smart home tech and getting there one step at a time. Earlier this year, Amazon debuted a new (and cheaper) version of its flagship Amazon Echo smart speaker, dropping the price from £139.99 to £89.99 in the process.

But as part of the Black Friday Amazon deals bonanza, the new Amazon Echo (2017) is now available for just £69.99 – that’s an additional £20 saving.

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2017: £20 off an Amazon Echo in Sandstone Fabric Available at Amazon | £69.99 SHOP IT

The all-new Amazon Echo connects to Alexa, a voice-controlled digital assistant that helps you get stuff done. She can play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, answer questions, check your calendar, tell you about the weather, manage to-do and shopping lists, and even control compatible smart home devices – like Philips Hue lightbulbs, for instance. Better still, Alexa also supports a range of third-party services, meaning she can do fun tasks like order you a Domino’s pizza or arrange an Uber pick-up.

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2017: £20 off an Amazon Echo in Charcoal Fabric Available at Amazon | £69.99 SHOP IT

TrustedReviews gave the Amazon Echo a very well-deserved 4.5/5 score in their review, with highlights including the excellent value for money, ease of setup, the expandable range of skills, the clean audio, and the simple voice control.

Their verdict reads: ‘It doesn’t have the audio prowess to take on the best Bluetooth speakers. However, clear audio, great looks and a significantly lower price than the original make this smart assistant a winner.’

Cher Horowitz, eat your heart out.