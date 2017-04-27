Cartier and Net-a-Porter Are Bringing Back This Iconic ’80s Watch

Think luxury timepiece and the Cartier Panthère watch is sure to come to mind. Now the luxury jeweler has teamed up with Net-a-Porter to launch a modern re-edition of this iconic early-’80s watch, and ultimate girl crush Georgia Fowler is fronting the campaign.

The new Panthère collection features 12 watches rendered in yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, or stainless steel—with or without diamond bezels so you can choose your level of glam. In addition, there are two limited-edition models inspired by spotted panthers—a fun remix on the classic style.

You can get your hands on the stunning assortment exclusively on net-a-porter.com via a dedicated Cartier pop-up shop, the first time the brand is selling its merchandise on an ecommerce site other than its own.

But don’t wait long: These timepieces will be available on net-a-porter.com for one month only, from May 2 to May 31, with prices ranging from $4,000 to $123,000. Scroll through to see more of the Cartier Panthère collection.