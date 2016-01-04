EXCLUSIVE: Abbey Clancy On Fashion, Football And Mrs Beckham

For our February issue team InStyle headed to a deserted house in Buckinghamshire to capture Abbey Clancy in spring/summer 2016's hottest looks. The theme? All glamorous geek chic versus on-screen siren vibes. Shot in a former film location house, the team and Abbey were fully creeped out by the different themed rooms - think deserted science lab, doctor's waiting room and hospital ward.

A couple of days after the shoot, Abbey turned up for the cover interview carrying not a blingy designer handbag, but her four-month-old daughter Liberty Rose in a car seat. Settling down in a quiet coffee shop she immediately called the waitress over to order bacon on white bread toast with butter plus a cappuccino. Our kind of gal. Having recently been slated in the papers for shedding the baby weight in record time model Abbey is quick to point out that she is in fact, just naturally blessed and very lucky in being able to eat as much as she fancies and have babies (she's a mum of two having had her first daughter Sophia in 2011 when she was 24 years-old) and not put on any weight.

‘It’s just genes,’ she confirms. ‘If I’ve got a big job on, or if I’m going on holiday, I won’t sit and eat a packet of biscuits with a cup of tea – I’ll try and be a bit good. But I love my food. I’ve got kids and I’m married to a professional athlete, so I can’t have fish and chips every night. Although we did last night. We got a takeaway,’ she says, grinning.' From fish and chips to meeting Mrs Beckham here's a sneak peek of what else we learned from the very down to earth model mother of two...

On being married to a footballer...

'People automatically think you’re just going out with someone for the money. They think footballers mean big cars and big houses. Pete’s not like that at all. He’s not driven by money. He’s not arsed what car he’s got, and he’s not into watches or clothes. He’s super down to earth. He’d put a bin bag on if I gave him it. He’s just not flash. We haven’t changed. I don’t think I’ve changed since I’ve been with Pete.’

On her work ethic...

‘The fact is, I don’t have to work. Pete earns enough for the two of us. But I like to work. I like to contribute and get involved. I’d be bored to death [not working]. I’d hate it! Everyone I know works. I like earning money, I like being independent and I like the fact I can provide for my family and brothers and sisters and mum. That’s what I work for. That gives me the greatest pleasure.’

On Peter's parenting style...

‘The two of them are so good,’ Abbey says fondly of her daughters. ‘My mum’s been down for the month minding her with Pete. Pete’s the most amazing hands-on dad. He does everything – literally everything.’ Does he not have that selective deafness that men get when babies cry in the night? ‘No! He has that selective deafness to my voice, but not to the baby’s. He’s fantastic.’

On meeting Mrs Beckham for the first time...

'Peter was like, “I want you to come to Portugal with me.” It was with the England team, and Victoria Beckham was there head to toe in designer clothes, and I’m there in my little H&M vest.”

On her judging style on Britain's Next Top Model...

‘I’ve actually been harsher than I thought I would be. The production team have been like, “Bloody hell, Abbey, we didn’t think you were going to be so tough”, but I have been. It’s something that’s really close to my heart because it’s where I started, and I want them [the contestants] to take it seriously. I’m just trying to drum into them that this is a massive opportunity. When I was on it, I put on a stone, which is not what you should do in a modelling competition,’ she laughs.'

Britain’s Next Top Model starts on 14 January at 9pm on Lifetime

The February issue of InStyle is out now.