5 Things To Look Out For This Milan Fashion Week

It's Milan baby! Nobody does it bigger or better than the Italians and we've rounded up the bits of MFW that you don't want to miss.

1. Jeremy Scott For Moschino Take Two

Jeremy Scott burst on to the Milan catwalk last season with his Moschino debut, a sartorial storm of McDonalds iconography and witty irreverence. His infamous take on fast fashion and fast food was as controversial as it was popular: critics fumed that it glamorized disposable fashion and the whole show was held up for an hour awaiting the arrival of Katy Perry. Despite this, the 10-piece capsule collection released the day after the show sold out instantly, and Scott’s designs were instant street style hits. We can't wait to see what he's got for us in round two of his Moschino takeover.

2. Who’s On The Frow

From Cara and Kate playing BFFs front row at Burberry to Olivia Palermo everywhere, the FROW has seated everybody who’s anybody at the SS15 shows so far. For Milan we’ve got our fingers crossed for appearances from Rita Ora and Katy Perry at the Moschino show (although hopefully not an hour late again…), Cheryl Fernandez-Versini at Cavalli, Alexa Chung anywhere, and Anna Wintour sitting front row at Prada, natch.

3. Checking Out The New Talent

Whilst Milan is a well-established haven of big name Italian designers, the youthful talent that embodies the New York and London fashion scenes has, until now, been a bit scarce at MFW. But this is all set to change at the SS15 shows, with a series of exciting new designers who are shaking things up. Names to look out for this season include the hotly tipped MSGN, Fausto Puglisi (AW14 collection below) and Angelos Bratis. Known for his minimalist, expertly tailored pieces, Bratis is the current protégé of Giorgio Armani, who each season sponsors and hosts a designer at the Armani Teatro showspace. Could he be the next Giorgio? Watch this space.

4. Marni’s Flower Market

Word on the street has it that Marni is pulling out all the stops for SS15 in the form of the unmissable Marni Flower Market. The market will kick off the year long celebrations for the label’s 20th anniversary, selling a variety of Marni goodies, from pots and ceramics to bags. The Rotonda della Besana will be transformed into the flower market, which is open for just one afternoon on the 21st September. Be there or be square.

5. The Street Style

London may be the capital of cool and New York the city of gloss, but Milan does fashion with a capital F. This is nowhere more apparent than on the pavements of Fashion Week, where Milan’s fash pack take to the streets in big labels, big furs and big heels. Watch out for Anna Dello Russo in her latest avant-garde find, and editors clad in head-to-toe Prada. For full on, pull-out-all-the-stops unapologetic glamour, Milan is the place to be.

By Amy Wakeham/@amyrosewakeham