5 Teens To Keep On Your Fashion Radar

From street style trend-setting to the FROW, check out the 5 teens which are giving us serious Insta-envy

Time magazine released their annual list of influential teens this week, which has left us feeling slightly less proud of the bronze swimming medal we won at age 13 (that may or may not still in our wardrobe...). Whilst we wallow at how unproductive our teenage years were, let's take a look at the kids who are destined to take the fashion world by storm.

1. Kendall and Kylie Jenner

First things first, let's get the obvious choice out the window. Kylie, 17 and Kendall Jenner, 19 may be the youngest of the Kardashian klan but they are arguably the most stylish. While Kendall is flying around the globe posing up a storm for labels such as Givenchy, Chanel and Fendi, Kylie uses the streets of Cali as her catwalk, regularly proving she’s the style chameleon of the two. Forget the Kardashians, it’s the Jenners we’ll be keeping up with from now on!

2. Tavi Gevinson

With a CV longer than ours will ever be, Style Rookie mag creator and editor Tavi Gevinson, 18, is the definition of a triple threat teenager. Her penchant for vintage prints makes her style equal measures eclectic and eccentric, which has us running out to the closest charity shop.

3. Evangeline Ling

Evangeline Ling, 18 is the sister to professional moocher, socialite and style blogger, Bip Ling and has the cheekbones to match. Already signed to Storm models, Evangeline has also got aspirations to make it big in music with her band, The Linedots (@thelinedots) and has just started at Central St. Martins this year, so its safe to say she’s got her hands full!

4. Elisa Johnson

Our wildcard entry is the daughter of B-Ball legend, Magic Johnson. Elisa Johnson, 19 has amassed over 50k followers on Instagram by regularly posting pictures of her rocking the laid back cool look we’ve been trying to perfect since she was in the womb. While her dad's chosen sport may be basketball, it's clear that this teen likes to exercise her credit card more than anything else. Her trademark? Her sleek ombre locks coupled with Dior So Real sunglasses. Fabulous.

5. Lottie Moss

Destined to be cool from birth, Lottie Moss has already followed in half-sister Kate Moss' footsteps by appearing in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Valentino. While we may not have seen too much of Lottie outside of the studio, this outspoken teenager has already picked up quite the social media following thanks to her stylish posts. Welcome to the pack, Lottie!

By Josie Ayre / @josieayre