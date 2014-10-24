12 Reasons We're Excited About Winter

From coats to coffee to cuddles, here are our top ways to enjoy the impending cold weather

1. Coats

Remember back in August when all those fashion editors told you NOW was the time to buy your winter coat before the best ones sold out? Well, you can finally get yours out of its shopping bag and wear it. Result.

2. Knee High Boots

This Indian summer has played havoc with our need to tap into this season’s trend for tall boots. Now it’s a bit colder, pair yours with culottes (no tights necessary).

3. Faux Fur

We love cute fluffy animals here at InStyle, but not wearing them. Brilliant brightly coloured FAUX fur on the other hand…we’re all over that. A scarf like this will pep up any outfit. Scarf, £175, by Shrimps (shrimps.co.uk)

4. Seasonal Hot Drinks

Even if you don’t like the taste of them, you can’t deny that coffee shops start smelling amazing at this time of year. Cinnamon spiced latte, anyone?

5. Blankets

This season’s hottest outerwear trend – the blanket – requires the mercury to drop before you can reasonably expect to wear it without passing out. Here’s hoping for a cold spell… blanket cape, £35, by River Island (riverisland.com)

6. Wool Trousers

We love that smart, tomboy look you get from a pair of tailored trousers and lace-up shoes. But you just can’t wear wool trews unless it’s under 15 degrees centigrade. Polish those brogues, people: it’s time.

7. Slippers

Brrr, it’s getting a bit chilly underfoot, even indoors. What better excuse to nab yourself a pair of these amazing slippers by Mahabis? They come with a removable rubber sole and are so stylish, you could even wear them down the pub. slippers, from £49, by Mahabis (mahabis.com)

8. Gloves

Gloves were a big deal on the A/W2014 catwalks. Keep your hands warm in a statement pair this season – brightly coloured leather or furry mittens are top of our wish list.

9. Tights

Not everyone likes wearing shorts and skirts in the summer; it’s time to rejoice if you’re someone who HATES baring their legs. You can wear skirts again! YAY!

10. Jumpers

We love jumpers. They hide a multitude of sins. Grab a boyfriend jumper – or even your boyfriend’s jumper – to be bang on trend with an oversized style.

11. Cuddles

Like you needed an excuse to snuggle up to your loved one…

12. Sheepskin

Del Boy is your style icon as far as coats are concerned this winter. Sheepskin is the hottest fabric this season, in more ways than one. Practical. coat, £595, by Topshop (topshop.com)

Topshop

by Hannah Rochell, fashion features editor @hannahrochell