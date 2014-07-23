10 Of The Best 'Frozen' YouTube Videos

Check out our round up of the most addictive videos dedicated to our fav Disney flick, Frozen

Let’s face it, you’ve got to be slightly cold-hearted (pardon the pun) not to be a little bit obsessed with Frozen. The highest grossing animation of all time and girl power promoter, Frozen is pretty much impossible not to love. If, like us, you don’t have time to indulge in a dedicated sing-a-long cinema trip, console yourself with our round up of the best video odes to Frozen from the comfort of your office home.

1. Idina Menzel sings ‘Let It Go’ with help from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

2. Father and Daughter ‘Re-mix’ ‘Let It Go’

3. ‘Let It Go/ Let Her Go’ Passenger Mashup

4. How To Get Elsa’s Make-Up Look (and Anna’s)

5. Honest Trailers Take On Frozen

6. The Infamous Hot Parents Sing ‘Love Is An Open Door’

7. Multi-Language Behind The Scenes ‘Let It Go’

8. This Guy Sings ‘Let It Go’ Sounding Like Disney Characters

9. This Girl Sings ‘Let It Go’ Looking Like Disney Characters

10. Kristen Bell Sings ‘Do You Wanna Build A Snowman’ Live

By George Driver/@iamgdriver