Step Backstage At Dior's Romantic Show

We joined Rihanna and co. for what promised to be a bewitching new collection from Dior newcomer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased her second ready-to-wear collection today for the house of Dior at iconic French venue, Rodin’s museum.



The first female designer at the historic house, Maria Grazia has received rave reviews for her modern take on the house's feminine aesthetic, with her first collection featuring relaxed silhouettes and feminist slogan t-shirts. This time around there was no overt political statement, but it was clear Maria Grazia was outfitting for a revolution.



Berets topped off every look, and hooded cashmere tops belted elegantly at the waist appeared alongside woolen checked double-breasted trench coats. Bags were worn across the body for the ultimate resistance uniform. To punctuate the collection, denim was thrown into the mix with the most utilitarian of two pieces and mechanics of the world rejoice, there are now denim Dior overalls.

Blue wasn’t just the warmest colour, it was by far the most prominent. The show was themed around Christian Dior's favourite colour, with the set illuminated in the hue, while shades on the catwalk varied from cornflower denim to midnight blue velvet dresses.

Talking to Rosamund Pike backstage, she gave her verdict. ‘I liked the femininity of the romantic skirts with the casualness of a sweater. I love the idea of making something quite delicate robust.’

We also weren’t the only ones who were cast under the spell of Maria Grazia’s vision - Rosamund said: ‘As always it was a very modern take on femininity that doesn’t have to try hard. Maria Grazia is just such a cool woman and she knows how to give that look for real woman.’



Of course, staying true to her obsession with whimsy, the designer showcased a number of show-stopping full-length gowns, sprinkled with sequin motifs and flashing just enough Dior emblazoned underwear.



Just like Maria Grazia's mystical couture motifs, this was a bewitching spectacle.