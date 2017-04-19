Hidden Figures Was So Epic, It Was Made into a Secondary School Curriculum

From Our Partners

<em>Hidden Figures</em> Was So Epic, It Was Made into a Secondary School Curriculum
19 Apr 2017
by: Essence.com/Danielle Kwateng-Clark

Beyond being an amazing film, there's a lot we can learn from the Academy Award-winning film, Hidden Figures.

Set in the early 1960s, the movie tells the story of NASA employees Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson who forever changed the US space program with their intellect and dedication to uplifting other women.

In light of all the lessons that derive from the film, Journeys in Film—a non-profit organization that integrates film into education—has created an eight-part curriculum from Hidden Figures.

"Grounded in the empowerment of women in historical and contemporary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) leadership, Journeys in Film’s HIDDEN FIGURES curriculum guide highlights the persistence of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson to achieve their goals despite the discriminatory biases of colleagues and community members and rise as leaders in the fields of mathematics and engineering," they note on their website.

"Their lives model vital lessons in confidence, structural equity and academic excellence that apply to all students to take flight with today."

Ideal for early secondary school social studies, the plans touch on the Cold War, Space Race, Civil Rights Movement and much more.

As reported by Shadow and Act, in addition to the free plans, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment will provide a complimentary DVD copy of the film to U.S. secondary schools.

