8 Convincing Reasons Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Should Be Together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have all but confirmed their rekindled romance after they were spotted kissing at his hockey game on Nov. 15, but their romantic comedy-level smooches aren’t the only reason to be excited these two have found their way back to each other.
In fact, this on-again, off-again relationship actually has a lot of things going for it. Jelena shares common values like faith and self-care, not to mention their chemistry is off the charts. Don’t believe me? Check out this video of them dirty dancing and you’ll be a Belieber, too.
Plus, as musicians, they’re able to understand each other’s busy tour schedules, and even write music about each other that becomes chart-topping hits. Bieber himself has revealed that “Sorry” was inspired by Gomez, and frankly that song deserves all the awards. Oh, and remember that time he serenaded her in a hotel lobby?
Keep scrolling for eight reasons we’re excited they’re back together, aka scientific evidence that Jelena was always supposed to find each other in the end.
-
1. They've grown up together.
The two first connected back in 2010, and while they've changed and grown a lot since their relationship's early days, they seem to have done so without drifting apart.
"We've seen each other. I'm always encouraging, and I am proud of his journey," Gomez told Refinery29 in 2015. "We grew up together. We both made mistakes."
-
2. They can’t help but write songs about each other.
Much of their music catalogs are rumored to be inspired by their relationship, but both singers have confirmed that certain songs are about each other. In 2013, InStyle's cover girl told us that her breakup anthem, "Love Will Remember," is about Bieber. "That’s the most personal track on the record, for sure,"she told InStyle. "I think it’s a sweet way of releasing it. It’s not an aggressive approach to what people are probably expecting. I’m sure he’ll love it too."
Bieber told Ellen DeGeneres that three songs off of his Purpose album are about Gomez, naming, "Sorry," "What Do You Mean," and "Mark My Words."
-
3. They have great chemistry.
From sharing smooches to dirty dancing, these two look (and move) great together. Can't argue with that chemistry.
-
4. They goof off together.
While some celebrity relationships may seem stiff, Gomez and Bieber aren't afraid to show off their silly sides, as evidenced by their 2012 recreation of the "Call Me Maybe" music video.
-
5. They're concerned about each other's health—mental and physical.
After Gomez went through a kidney transplant this summer, Bieber reportedly reached back out, concerned about her health. The two have both canceled or postponed worldwide tours to focus on their own mental health, so they have practicing self-love in common, too.
-
6. They're also good at being friends.
Even when they're not in a relationship, they've never stopped supporting each other. "I love her and I want her to be awesome," Bieber told Access Hollywood while they were broken up in 2015.
"I support him," Gomez told Ryan Seacrest in 2014. "I think I always will. I'm upset when he's upset, I'm happy when he's happy. I don't want anything bad ever to happen to him. It hurts me. That's all."
Gomez has also praised her ex and his career in the years since, notably when he performed in the One Love Manchester charity concert in 2017. "I thought everyone did such a beautiful job … I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful," she told Sirius XM's Morning Mashup.
-
7. Faith plays a big role in both of their lives.
Bieber and Gomez are both deeply religious, and reportedly reconnected at Hillsong Church in L.A. After her kidney transplant this summer, Gomez has credited her Christian faith with helping to get her through.
Bieber is a dedicated member of L.A.'s Hillsong Church, which he reportedly began attending even more frequently after canceling his Purpose World Tour. The singer is also close friends with the congregation's Pastor Carl Lentz.
-
8. They keep getting pulled back together.
The on-again, off-again couple reunited in the fall of 2017, seemingly confirming their relationship status by sharing a kiss at Bieber's hockey game on Nov. 15. Clearly, their chemistry is just too good for them to stay apart.