Winter Wonderland 2013

Winter Wonderland saw models of the moment Cara Delevingne and Georgia May Jagger join X Factor hosts Nicole Scherzinger and Gary Barlow at London's most festive event. Wrapping up in their winter warmers, celebrities flocked to Hyde Park to indulge in some Christmas cheer as they braved the fun fair and ice rink before it opened to the public. See Gary and Cara's best rollercoaster faces and a whole host of other stars getting set for Christmas here…