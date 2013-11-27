Winter Whites Gala: All The Pictures

All the stunning gowns, beautiful Dolce & Gabbana scenery and the totally impromptu royal sing-song...

The Winter White Gala at Kensington Palace turned out as no-one would have expected.

The stars arrived dressed in their festive favourites, with Taylor Swift in a gorgeous white Reem Acra gown and classic Neil Lane jewellery, while Michelle Dockery wowed in a backless black Stella McCartney gown with De Beers jewels.

Eliza Doolittle, Tinie Tempah and Bon Jovi then performed for the crowds... And fun-loving Prince William got up and joined in.

