Welcome To The Tunnel Of Love

Some of the finest faces in fashion stepped out in support of the British Heart Foundation's annual 'Mending Broken Hearts Appeal' event in London last night sponsered by Thomas Sabo and Hardy’s Wines. The Tunnel Of Love party held host to our favourite Brit fash-pack, seeing Alexa Chung, Yasmin Le Bon, Laura Bailey and Pixie Geldof don their winter wears and brave the cold to raise awareness for the charity. Want to eye up the night's antics? See all the glossy snaps from the celeb-packed evening here...