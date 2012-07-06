Get fashion tips from Alexa Chung, Kate Bosworth, Miranda Kerr and more as they show us how to put that little extra wow into an outfit...
We Like The Way She Wears...
1. Alexa Chung in Moschino shift - We Like The Way She Wears...
A boucle shift is a timeless wardrobe staple, but leave it to Alexa Chung to give her Moschino dress an never-before-seen spin. Her Charlotte Olympia flamingo clutch adds an instant dose of fun.
2. Kate Bosworth in Prada dress - We Like The Way She Wears...
Kate Bosworth has taught us that matching your lippy to your frock, and your clutch bag for that matter, is definitely not a no-no. At the Met Gala she proved it's a recipe for vampish fashion seduction.
3. Diane Kruger in Marios Schwab - We Like The Way She Wears...
Who says dresses and trainers don't go? Diane Kruger well and truly dispels the myth by sporting her Marios Schwab mini with Converse. Note the candy-pink hue - there's no reason they can't be girlie.
4. Olivia Palermo in high street - We Like The Way She Wears...
It's Olivia Palermo's ability to mix high street and high end that has us hooked on her every fashion move. Take her outfit for a day at the polo for proof. You'd never suspect that her skirt was a Topshop number. She dresses it up with a colour-pop belt, statement necklace and sleek purple shirt.
5. Kristen Stewart in a Chaiken suit - We Like The Way She Wears...
Flashing a little ankle is a big trend in menswear right now and Kristen Stewart wears it well in her Chaiken suit. Good to see her giving a grown-up take on her favoured tomboy style.
6. Miranda Kerr in Stella McCartney top - We Like The Way She Wears...
White jeans may not be for all fashion fans, but we can all take a cue from model Miranda Kerr and her chic rolled-up blouse. Giving the sleeves on her Stella McCartney top a little twist instantly makes it summer-ready. We heart this 70s look.
7. Keira Knightley in Valentino gown - We Like The Way She Wears...
Keira Knightley looks stunning in this intricate Valentino gown, but throw in the floral garland in her hair and we're well and truly swooning - it transforms it from pretty to brilliantly boho.
8. Kirsten Dunst in retro outfit - We Like The Way She Wears...
Out and about in New York, Kirsten Dunst shows us how to give a white shirt a feminine makeover by simply knotting it at the waist. Add a denim skirt, cat-eye shades and sandals, and she has the perfect retro-inspired off-duty outfit.
9. Rachel Bilson in star print jeans - We Like The Way She Wears...
Current/Elliot's starry jeans are a sell-out, but leave it up to Rachel Bilson to put her own spin on them. Rolling them up just above the ankle on a day out in Hollywood she leaves room to show off her equally envy-inducing strappy sandals.
10. Katie Holmes in a maxi - We Like The Way She Wears...
Just because it's full-length it doesn't have to be formal - Katie Holmes leaves her maxi half unbuttoned to add casual kudos and show off a her pins while she's at it.
