Take some style lessons from our favourite A-listers as they show us how to style those city shorts…
Ways To Wear City Shorts
-
1. Olivia Palermo in scalloped shorts - Ways To Wear City Shorts
Nailing summer style is a breeze for Olivia Palermo, and as is pairing perfectly-clashing prints, it would seem. For a warm weather stroll she matched a floral blouse with a pair of girly scalloped shorts. French Sole flats, a crochet Gerard Darel bag and statement sunglasses added effortless finesse.
-
2. Miranda Kerr in Stella McCartney - Ways To Wear City Shorts
With her killer pins, model Miranda Kerr was made to wear shorts, and her hotpants of choice are Stella McCartney's paisley print numbers. She styled them with a crisp Equipment blouse, octagon shades and strappy slip-ons for a day out with baby Flynn.
-
3. Kate Bosworth in Chloe - Ways To Wear City Shorts
Hello city chic! Kate Bosworth worked nude with aplomb while out and about in LA, pairing scallop-hem shorts by Chloe with a subtly sparkling sleeveless blouse from H&M and simple nude Chloe flats.
-
4. Michelle Williams in Joie - Ways To Wear City Shorts
Looking cute and care-free in LA, Michelle Williams donned Joie micro shorts with a simple polka dot tee by APC, strappy sandals and Ray-Ban shades.
-
5. Keira Knightley in 50s style shorts - Ways To Wear City Shorts
-
6. Jessica Chastain in Carven - Ways To Wear City Shorts
On the promo tour for Madagascar 3, Jessica Chastain gave a grown-up take on the trend, opting for tailored shorts by Carven, which she matched with a laser-cut peplum top from the same collection, and simple nude Brian Atwood pumps.
-
7. Leighton Meester in Christian Cota - Ways To Wear City Shorts
Leighton Meester showed us how to do city shorts for the red carpet in white-hot crops by Christian Cota, which she paired with a matching blazer, printed tee and a nude clutch Jimmy Choo and matching Brian Atwood heels. A slick of coral lippy helped make her look pop.
-
8. Blake Lively on Gossip Girl set - Ways To Wear City Shorts
Gossip Girl Blake Lively stepped out on set doing tomboy as only she can. She pepped up her classic turn-ups with a zesty button-up blouse, floral brogues and cobalt-blue tote.
-
9. Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung - Ways To Wear City Shorts
Zoe Saldana likes her shorts with a side of fun! And at the launch of Prabal Gurung's resort collection, she paired a silky patterned pair with a girly peplum blouse and strappy courts for a look that was cute-as-can-be.
-
10. Beyonce in Surface To Air - Ways To Wear City Shorts
Beyonce showed she has a taste for mustard shades when she worked her Surface To Air shorts with coordinating separates. Round sunnies, Prada slingbacks and an Alexander McQueen clutch rounded off her look.
