UNICEF Snowflake Ball 2013: All The Pictures

UNICEF's 9th Annual Snowflake Ball hit New York's Cipriani Wall Street last night for a night filled with winter wonder, and glittering celebrities.

Katy Perry shone in an ornate red and gold dress with intricate detailing and a co-ordinating cape to floor. She took to the stage to speak at the black-tie event receiving special thanks for her work with the charity.

Christina Ricci sparkled in a different way as she showed off her glittering engagement rock teamed with a keopard print dress and contrast colour rouched bodice. See all of the glamorous pictures.