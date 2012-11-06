We've got all the latest pics of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.
Twilight: Breaking Dawn Pictures
-
1. Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere in Berlin
Surprised but obviously delighted, Twilight buddies Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson were handed heart-shaped treats personalised with thank yous from their German fans at the premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.
-
2. Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere in Berlin
Smart and sleek, both Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson buttoned up their suit blazers for the German premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 with R-Patz opting for a shirt and tie while Taylor styled his suit up with a black polo shirt.
-
3. Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere in Barcelona
Buddying up, the Twilight boys maintained their dapper charm at their third premiere in one week with Taylor Lautner rocking a charcoal Dolce & Gabbana suit with a V-neck tee and Robert Pattinson opting for a dusk blue suit and skinny tie.
-
4. Ashley Greene at the Toronto premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Ashley Greene went for another Lady in Red look, in another Donna Karan dress, for the Canadian premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1. A sleek half ponytail looked super-chic while drop earrings gave the Twilight girl some real Toronto glam.
-
5. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Taking it all in, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were all smiles at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 London premiere.
-
6. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Holding each other close, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart made the perfect pair on the London red carpet.
-
7. Kristen Stewart at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Braving the London chill, Kristen Stewart was stunning in a black embellished gown by the master of red carpet dresses, Roberto Cavalli. And recycling her red carpet shoes, the Twilight babe wore the same Jimmy Choo platform peep-toes worn to the LA premiere, with similarly black painted toe nails!
-
8. Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Taylor Lautner looked every bit the Twilight hunk in a gunmetal grey Emporio Armani suit to take to the Twilight white carpet.
-
9. Robert Pattinson at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Dashing as ever, Robert Pattinson gave the cameras a smouldering look wearing his Emporio Armani suit to make the crowds go wild.
-
10. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Standing together, Twilight trio Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner couldn’t have been happier.
-
11. Jamie Campbell Bowe, Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and MyAnna Buring at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Jamie Campbell Bower and MyAnna Buring joined the Twilight trio for a group photo.
-
12. Jamie Campbell Bower at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Dressing up for the cold in an Emporio Armani wool coat and black jeans, Brit boy Jamie Campbell Bower came prepared for the London chill on the Twilight white carpet.
-
13. Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli and Ashley Greene at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 New York screening
While R-Patz, K-Stew and Taylor were lighting up London, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli and Ashley Greene, in Donna Karan, worked the crowds at a New York screening.
-
14. Ashley Greene at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 New York screening
Swapping into something a little more comfortable, Ashley Greene added a leopard print blouse to an all black ensemble for an uber-cool look after the Twilight: Breaking Dawn –Part 1 screening.
-
15. Tulisa at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
X Factor judge Tulisa was certainly premiere-worthy in a plume of black feathers on the white carpet.
-
-
17. Pixie Lott at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Super-cute singer Pixie Lott went for a short and sweet mini by Paule Ka for the Twilight premiere. Platform brogues gave the look an androgynous edge.
-
18. Holly Willoughby at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Daytime TV babe Holly Willoughby went for an uber-sexy figure-hugging frock to rock the Twilight white carpet.
-
19. Una Healy at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
The Saturdays’ Una Healy held her burgeoning baby bump while wooing the cameras at the Twilight premiere in London.
-
20. Tamara Ecclestone at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 London premiere
Working draped metallics with IT girl panache, Tamara Ecclestone shimmered her way down the Twilight white carpet.
-
21. Kristen Stewart at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Dazzling in a midnight blue sequin-embellished J Mendel gown, Kristen Stewart swapped her usual thigh-skimming style for a longer length but kept things flirty with a peep of her toned pins through the thigh-high slit. Smokey eyes and a neat up-do completed the show-stopping look.
-
22. Robert Pattinson at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Twilight's British boy Robert Pattinson charmed his American fans by posing for photos among the crowd.
-
23. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Twilight trio Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were all smiles at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 premiere.
-
24. Ashley Greene at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Blowing a kiss to her fans, Twilight stunner Ashley Greene was every bit the smouldering starlet.
-
25. Peter Facinelli and Kellan Lutz at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Like father, like son. Cullen patriarch Peter Facinelli and Kellan Lutz shared a joke on the Twilight black carpet.
-
26. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Barely pictured apart from his gorgeous co-star, Robert Pattinson was as handsome as ever, keeping his hair mussed-up but opting for a smart Gucci Marseille suit and tie and accessorising with a vintage Gray Gallery watch.
-
27. Nikki Reed at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Simply stunning in a Grecian-inspired Marchesa gown, Nikki Reed opted for a side-swept down-do for screen siren glamour.
-
28. Elizabeth Reaser at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Elizabeth Reaser aka Esme Cullen went for a super slinky look in a plunge-neck vintage gown. Amazing!
-
29. Kellan Lutz and Sharni Vinson at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz went for all-in-black three-piece suit to escort his stunning girlfriend Sharni Vinson down the Twilight black carpet.
-
30. Sarah Clarke at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Bella’s mother, Sarah Clarke vamped up her look with a black halter-neck dress and gothic accessories.
-
31. Ashley Greene at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Wearing a wow-worthy Donna Karran gown, Ashely Greene matched the red of her dress in the hue of her perfect pout.
-
32. Mackenzie Foy at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Mini Twilight star Mackenzie Foy, who plays Renesmee, was cute as a button in a metallic midnight blue dress.
-
33. Jennifer Love Hewitt at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Working a bottle green corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana, Jennifer Love Hewitt was every bit the sultry stunner at the Twilight premiere.
-
34. Carolina Herrera at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Twilight wedding dress designer Carolina Herrera was as chic as ever on the Twilight black carpet.
-
35. Ashley Tisdale at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale worked white lace with leopard print to see the next installment of the Twilight Saga.
-
36. Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Taylor Lautner tended to the hundreds of screaming fans that lined the Twilight black carpet by signing autographs and posing for photos.
-
37. Jackson Rathbone at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Vamp boy Jackson Rathbone went all out for the Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 premiere teaming his blood red crushed velvet suit with a black shirt and cowboy boots. Wow!
-
38. Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 LA premiere
Stylish sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner got glammed up for the Twilight premiere in thigh-skimming minis teamed with nude stilettos.
-
39. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.
-
40. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.
-
41. The Twilight wedding in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.
-
42. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.
-
43. Kristen Stewart and Ashley Greene in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.
-
44. Taylor Lautner in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.
-
45. Taylor Lautner in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1.
-
46. Nikki Reed and Jackson Rathbone - Twlight Breaking Dawn premiere
Wearing a plunging and backless white gown by fashion designer Maria Lucia Hohan, Nikki, who plays gorgeous vampire Rosalie, was show-stopping at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 premiere at the Rome Film Festival alongside a dapper Jackson, who takes on the role of her brother Jasper in the film franchise.
-
47. Ashley Greene and Robert Pattinson - Twlight Breaking Dawn premiere
Ashley Greene lit up the Brussels premiere of the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 premiere in a gold embroidered L'Wren Scott cocktail dress. The stylista, who plays Bella's best friend Alice, was joined by Kristin Stewart's real-life beau and lead vampire, Robert Pattinson, on the red carpet.
-
48. Ashley Greene and Robert Pattinson - Twlight Breaking Dawn premiere
Ashley Greene and Robert Pattinson were perfectly co-ordinated at the Paris premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn in a navy peplum cocktail dress by Givenchy and a smart blazer, respectively.
-
49. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 official poster
Robert Pattinson aka Edward and Kristen Stewart who plays Bella are pictured in a steamy embrace and seem to be showing off their rather dazzling wedding rings in the first official Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
-
50. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 official poster
Taylor Lautner smoulders in the first set of official Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 posters.
-
51. Edward and Bella in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
With his arm wrapped around his new bride, Edward smiles adoringly at beautiful Bella.
-
52. The Twilight wedding preparations
The day every girl looks forward to, Bella sits at the dressing table accompanied by Edward's sisters to get ready for her wedding day.
-
53. Jacob Black meets Rosalie Cullen in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Wolvish Jacob Black comes face to face with Edward's sister Rosalie. It looks like some stern words might have to be spoken.
-
54. Jacob Black isnt' the only concerned member of the Wolf Pack
The Wolf Pack look worried. No doubt trouble's just round the corner…
-
55. Bella clutches her stomach in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
That clutching of the stomach can only mean one thing, but we thought it was impossible!
-
56. Edward and Bella play chess on honeymoon
Loved-up and care-free, Edward and Bella enjoy a game of chess while honeymooning on Isle Esme.
-
57. Edward and Bella cosy up in bed in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Cosied up in bed together, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart make the ultimate on-screen couple.
-
58. Kristen Stewart swims in the waters of Isle Esme
Bella looks blissfully happy as she swims in the wild waters of Isle Esme.
-
59. Edward and Bella stay close in the water
Edward and Bella's honeymoon tranquility doesn't last for long…
-
60. The Twilight Wedding!
The pic we've all been waiting for - the Twilight Wedding! Set in the blossom-filled environs of the Cullen family garden, Robert Pattinson aka Edward stands under an arch in a three piece suit and tails with his family beside him. But what will Bella be wearing?
-
61. Edward and Bella enjoy their Twilight honeymoon
Wow! With palpable on-screen and off-screen chemistry, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart aka Edward and Bella share a sizzling moment in Rio as they head to the mysterious and romantic Isle Esme in Twilight: Breaking Dawn.
-
62. Jacob Black rides into action in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Hot alert! Taylor Lautner aka Jacob Black shows he's all grown-up in leathers as he rides his suped-up motorbike in the penultimate episode of the Twilight Saga.
-
63. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart get close in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
In water-based love scenes to rival those in From Here To Eternity, Bella and Edward consummate their love in the wild waters of Isle Esme in Twilight: Breaking Dawn.
-
64. Edward and Bella in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
New chapter, new dangers. As Edward tries to protect Bella will his strength be enough to save her and their unborn child?
-
65. Taylor Lautner is the ultimate action hero as Jacob Black
Taylor Lautner's wolfish character Jacob leaps into action.
-
66. The leader of the Volturi is hatching a plan
Something wicked this way comes! The leader of the Volturi and his dastardly followers hatch their evil plan.
-
67. Edward and Bella have a heart-to-heart in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Reality kicks in. Just as Bella and Edward begin to relax, they realise the dangers they face and the consequences of their actions.
-
68. Edward and Bella play chess in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The calm before the storm, Edward and Bella enjoy a bit of healthy competition as they play chess from the safety of a romantic hut on Isle Esme.
-
69. Isle Esme in Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The island of love - Isle Esme is the romantic setting where Bella and Edward's baby Renesmee is conceived.
-
70. Mackenzie Foy plays Edward and Bella's daughter Renesmee
Cute child actress Mackenzie Foy plays Bella and Edward's daughter Renesmee - born at the end of Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere in Berlin
Surprised but obviously delighted, Twilight buddies Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson were handed heart-shaped treats personalised with thank yous from their German fans at the premiere of Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.