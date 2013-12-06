The Mandela Film Premiere: A Biopic To Mark The Loss Of A Leader

The 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' Premiere, set to celebrate the life of Mandela, was also a fitting tribute on the night as news broke of his passing. See all the pictures

The 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom' Premiere became an unexpected tribute to a world leader as the stars in attendance heard news of his death as they exited the premiere.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who walked the red carpet at the London premiere paid tribute to Mandela with a moving speech given just after the film.

Zindzi Mandela also joined the red carpet guest list to honour the life of her father, unaware of his serious condition as she watched the film. See who else turned up to support the film biopic.