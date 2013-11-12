The Hunger Games Premiere: See The Pictures

Stars of the sci-fi trilogy braved Blighty's drizzly red carpet for the film's premiere in London last night – take a look through the must-see red carpet pictures.

Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson braved the London weather last night to greet fans at The Hunger Games premiere in central London. Everyone's favourite A-lister stunned in a dazzling backless dress by luxe label Christain Dior Couture, whilst the men donned classic suits for the rainy red carpet. Stepping out in support of the trilogy were Brit stars Ellie Goulding, Jonathan Ross, Peaches Geldof and more – see all the sharp tailoring and glamorous gowns in our round-up of red carpet snaps here…