The Hunger Games' LA Premiere: See The Pictures

The Hunger Games' red carpet held host to some of last season's most elegant offerings last night as the cast hit Hollywood for the trilogy's LA premiere. Making a statement in sheer Christian Dior Couture was Jennifer Lawrence, who donned a chiffon blue gown alongside a glittering gold-clad Jena Malone. The movie's leading ladies weren't the only ones impressing style-wise though as leads Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson and Sam Cliflin all donned sharp suits for the Hollywood event. See who else got our sartorial seal of approval here...