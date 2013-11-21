The Global Gift Gala 2013

The Global Gift Gala saw Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria lead the philanthropist pack to London last night as the A-listers encouraged celebrities to support worldwide charities and help raise money for their causes. Nicole Scherzinger, Vanessa White and Pixie Lott were also among stars working the red carpet before sitting down to dinner at the capital's ME hotel last night. But it wasn't just the girls donning their black-tie wear for the event, male models Oliver Chershire and Thom Evans got suited and booted for the worthy cause. See all the famous faces in attendance with our round-up of pics from The Global Gift Gala here.