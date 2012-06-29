See all the pictures from the Diamond Jubilee weekend, from Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen dresses to Cheryl Cole on stage!
The Diamond Jubilee 2012
-
1. Cheryl Cole on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Cheryl Cole made sure all eyes were on her at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in an amazing sequin fishtail dress by Polish designer Ewa Minge, finished with chandelier drop earrings and a chunky jewel bracelet. We love!
-
2. The Queen, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William during the Diamond Jubilee
Wearing a mint green tulle dress by her senior dresser Angela Kelly, the Queen appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to cheers below.
-
3. The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Royal barge
The Queen wore an Angela Kelly silver and white boucle coat and hat to appear in the 1000 boat strong Royal flotilla. The dress was embroidered with Swarovski crystals to reflect the River Thames.
-
4. The Queen and Prince Charles during the Diamond Jubilee
Aww – chivalrous Prince Charles gives his mum a kiss to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.
-
5. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Diamond Jubilee
Kate Middleton joined husband Prince William on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flyover following the Jubilee Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's Cathedral.
-
6. Sir Paul McCartney on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Legendary singer Sir Paul McCartney closed the Jubilee concert which saw Madness performing on top of Buckingham Palace roof!
-
7. Sir Elton John on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Trust Sir Elton John to bring a bit of sparkle to the proceedings! The long time friend of the Royal family toted a sparkly pink jacket and purple shoes on stage.
-
8. Robbie Williams on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Robbie Williams looked dapper in a black three piece suit at the Jubilee concert. He joined fellow Take That singer Gary Barlow at the event.
-
9. Gary Barlow and Cheryl Cole on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
X Factor judges past and present Cheryl Cole and Gary Barlow share an on-stage kiss after they performed Lady Antebellum's hit Need You Now at the Diamond Jubilee Concert.
-
10. Kylie Minogue on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Kylie Minogue put a new spin on the Pearly Queen look! The honourary Brit wore a button embellished shirt, shorts and hat outfit at the Jubilee concert.
-
11. Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee
Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off their synchronised wave on board the Royal barge during the Jubilee flotilla.
-
12. Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Kate Middleton proudly waved her Union Jack flag at the Diamond Jubilee concert. Husband Prince William and Prince Harry joined the Duchess in the Royal box to watch performers including Cheryl Cole, Gary Barlow, Will.i.am and Paul McCartney.
-
13. Kate Middleton and Prince William arriving at the Jubilee flotilla
Her first outfit of the Jubilee weekend, Kate Middleton wore a pleated Alexander McQueen dress to join the Royal family at the Jubilee flotilla. She worked her Silvia Fletcher maple leaf hat and go-to L.K.Bennett courts to finish the bright look.
-
14. Kate Middleton and Prince William leaving St Paul's Cathedral
Husband and wife Prince William and Kate Middleton share a giggle leaving St. Paul's Cathedral during this weekend's Jubilee proceedings.
-
15. Sir Tom Jones on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
The Voice judge Sir Tom Jones hit the stage to sing Delilah, which even got Prince Harry singing along from the Royal box!
-
16. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry at the Diamond Jubilee
Looks like Harry's spotted something! Prince Harry points out the oncoming planes to sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
-
17. Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen at the Diamond Jubilee
Kate Middleton teamed her Alexander McQueen lace dress with a Jane Taylor hat and silk Prada clutch to appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
-
18. Jessie J on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Jessie J joined Will.i.am, her fellow judge on The Voice, to perform on stage at the Jubilee concert. The pair sung Will.i.am's Black Eyed Peas hit I Gotta Feeling to the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other Royals.
-
19. Grace Jones on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
A hula-hooping Grace Jones performed her 1985 song Slave To The Rhythm at the Diamond Jubilee Concert before wishing the Queen a Happy Birthday…oops!
-
20. Gary Barlow on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Gary Barlow looked super happy to be part of the Diamond Jubilee concert. The X Factor judge organised the show AND took to the stage to perform. Good work Gary!
-
21. Will.i.am and Stevie Wonder on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Sneaky Will.i.am jumped back on stage after his performance with Jessie J to join legendary singer Stevie Wonder, who sung hits including Isn't She Lovely throughout the night.
Cheryl Cole on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert
Cheryl Cole made sure all eyes were on her at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in an amazing sequin fishtail dress by Polish designer Ewa Minge, finished with chandelier drop earrings and a chunky jewel bracelet. We love!