From the up-and-comers to the ones who have already made it big in Hollywood, from Robert Pattinson to Michelle Dockery, we've rounded up the It Brits you need on your radar, NOW…
The Cool Brit List
1. Keira Knightley - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
These Brits have made it all the way to Hollywood and we’ve loved following them every step of the way…
At 27, Keira Knightley’s acting CV is second to none! And there’s still plenty more to see from her; just engaged to The Klaxons' James Righton, the stunning actress is embracing her quirky side this year and next in off-beat dramas like Seeking A Friend At The End Of The Earth and Can A Song Save Your Life?, not to mention getting back into corsets for her role in period drama Anna Karenina.
2. Andrew Garfield - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
After playing a supporting role in The Social Network, Andrew Garfield has turned superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man and has us crushing on him as a result. Bagging Hollywood funny girl Emma Stone also wins him big points in our book.
3. Carey Mulligan - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
Carey Mulligan first made it onto our radar in coming-of-age story An Education, and has wowed us with every role since. She's now married to Brit musician Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, and we heart the duo's quirky red carpet fashion.
4. Emma Watson - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
Emma Watson may have grown up on the set of Harry Potter, but since finishing the franchise she’s lined up numerous well-received roles, and her cropped locks have earned her hair icon status. She set the precedent in My Week With Marilyn, and we can't wait to see her in The Bling Ring and The Perks Of Being A Wallflower.
5. Eddie Redmayne - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
Perhaps with one royal exception, Eddie Redmayne has fast become the nation’s best-loved redhead. His performance opposite Michelle Williams in My Week With Marilyn cemented his status in Hollywood, while his role in Birdsong made us Brits fall hard. Burberry’s Christopher Bailey rates him pretty highly, too.
6. Robert Pattinson - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
From the Twilight saga to recent roles in period flicks Bel Ami and Water For Elephants, Robert Pattinson is hot property in Hollywood, with serious acting clout to boot.
7. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has come a long way from her quiet Devonshire upbringing - from modeling for Burberry to starring in the Transformers franchise, and she’s also earned plenty of sexiest women accolades. We want to see what Rosie does next!
8. James McAvoy - The Cool Brit List
The Brits In Hollywood
James McAvoy started out in TV drama Shameless and has since gone stratospheric thanks to roles in Atonement and X Men: First Class. Next year he’ll wow us yet again playing opposite Jessica Chastain in The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby.
9. Alexa Chung - The Cool Brit List
The British Scenesters
When they’re not hanging out at the coolest parties, you'll see this lot front row at the shows or hitting the festival circuit.
Alexa Chung started out on T4 but fast paved her way as a British icon thanks to her inimitable style. There isn’t a designer who’s not clamoring to dress her.
10. Pixie Geldof - The Cool Brit List
The British Scenesters
Her dress-sense is among the quirkiest around, and with a rock star father, you won’t see Pixie Geldof passing up a party invite.
11. Karen Gillan - The Cool Brit List
The British Scenesters
Thanks to her vintage style credentials and stunning auburn locks, no one makes sci-fi look cooler than Dr Who girl, Karen Gillan.
12. Poppy Delevingne - The Cool Brit List
The British Scenesters
Not only is society girl Poppy Delevingne a regular at casa Karl Lagerfeld, she’s also best buds with Alexa Chung. Needless to say we’d love to have a gossip over cocktails with her, and rummage through her Chanel-heavy wardrobe, for that matter.
13. Prince Harry - The Cool Brit List
The British Scenesters
The most rock ‘n’ roll of the Royals, Prince Harry is a regular on the West End party scene. He never ceases to surprise us with his public visits, even spotted at Wireless festival last year.
14. Adele - The Cool Brit List
British Musicians
The UK music scene is brimming with talent, here’s our pick of established chart toppers and the ones to watch that deserve a place in every Brits’ music library…
With a big voice and an even bigger personality, Adele has racked up over 70 awards to her name, including eight Grammys, and won't be losing her charm any time soon.
15. Labrinth - The Cool Brit List
British Musicians
Not only does Labrinth produce his own tracks and play a plethora of instruments from guitar to piano, he’s one of the snappiest dressers in pop - what more could a girl want?
16. Jessie Ware - The Cool Brit List
British Musicians
We won’t be able to get our hands on her debut album Devotion until August, but Jessie Ware’s soulful singles are the soundtrack to our summer. What’s more, her videos are a feast for fashionable eyes, with envy-inducing outfits by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana.
17. Tinie Tempah - The Cool Brit List
British Musicians
As well as a chart-topping album, Tinie Tempah has the geek chic look sussed with his penchant for oversized frames and a flash of mankle.
18. Cheryl Cole - The Cool Brit List
British Musicians
Geordie lass and former Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole has the catchy tunes and covetable wardrobe to make us all desperate to mimic her dance moves.
19. Lianne La Havas - The Cool Brit List
British Musicians
After performing as a backing singer for Paloma Faith, folk singer Lianne La Havas has well and truly come into her own. Her debut album Is Your Love Big Enough was released this month and is sure to have you hooked.
20. Mollie King - The Cool Brit List
British Musicians
Mollie King is one fifth of pop act The Saturdays and she has us hooked with her busy schedule in her exclusive monthly photo diary for InStyle.
21. Henry Cavill - The Cool Brit List
British Rising Stars
Take note of their names, these thespians are about to hit the big time...
If you haven’t already started crushing on Henry Cavill after seeing him in The Tudors, then get ready to fall for him when he hits the big screen as Superman in 2013’s Man Of Steel.
22. Gabriella Wilde - The Cool Brit List
British Rising Stars
If you’re cast by Christopher Bailey, you know your future is bright, and that it is for Burberry’s latest face Gabriella Wilde. The blonde beauty has already been lauded for her role in The Three Musketeers and has sealed the deal landing a part in 2013 remake of horror classic Carrie with Chloe Moretz and Julianne Moore.
23. Sam Claflin - The Cool Brit List
British Rising Stars
You’ll have spotted Sam Claflin in Snow White And The Huntsman – he was the brooding counterpart to Chris Hemsworth’s bold and brutish hero. Watch this space for plenty more to come from him.
24. Michelle Dockery - The Cool Brit List
British Rising Stars
Downtown Abbey star Michelle Dockery is about to take off in a big way. See her in Anna Karenina next year alongside seasoned Brit thesps Keira Knightley and Aaron Johnson.
25. Tom Sturridge - The Cool Brit List
British Rising Stars
Not only is Tom Sturridge engaged to Sienna Miller and dad to baby Marlowe, and best pals with Robert Pattinson, he co-stars in the much-anticipated adaptation of On The Road opposite Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst. He must have the ultimate little black book and is about to be a red carpet sensation all of his own.
26. Douglas Booth - The Cool Brit List
British Rising Stars
Douglas Booth enchanted the nation after playing Pip in the recent BBC adaptation of Great Expectations, and has clearly found his niche in period dramas. Next up for him are roles in an adaptation of Noah’s Ark opposite Emma Watson, and as the Romeo to Hailee Steinfeld’s Juliet in a new version of the Shakespeare classic. We can’t say we’re not jealous.
27. Nicola Roberts - The Cool Brit List
British All-Rounders
You won't see this crowd taking any downtime - between acting, presenting, modelling and more, they've got plenty of slashes to their names…
Nicola Roberts started out in Girls Aloud, but she’s since gained status as a fashion maven. She has her own Dainty Doll make-up range and will judge alongside Rihanna in forthcoming show Styled To Rock.
28. Jameela Jamil - The Cool Brit List
British All-Rounders
In between her many presenting gigs, style queen Jameela Jamil has also found the time to turn her talents to designing an affordable line for Very.co.uk. How does she find the time?
29. Kate Middleton - The Cool Brit List
As if Kate Middleton’s royal title isn’t enough, her style is lauded by fashion editors, designers and fellow celebs alike. Keeping up with her Royal engagements must be no mean feat, either.
-
British All-Rounders
As well as designing his mainline collection, House Of Holland, Henry Holland has collaborated with everyone from Jeepers Peepers to Superga, and still finds the time to keep up with his troupe of fashionable front-rowers.
31. Daisy Lowe - The Cool Brit List
The British All-Rounders
A vampish beauty with killer curves, Daisy Lowe never fails to turn heads and has lent her talents to everything from designing for Peacocks to modelling for edgy editorials.
32. Cara Delevingne - The Cool Brit List
British Models
It takes more than beauty to succeed as a British model, idiosyncrasies and all, these are the faces you won’t want to miss…
Former Burberry face Cara Delevingne was by far the most prevalent British face on the Autumn Winter 2012 catwalks. Modeling world conquered, she plans to branch out into acting next, she'll make her debut in Anna Karenina with Keira Knightley, out next year.
33. Kate Moss - The Cool Brit List
British Models
Kate Moss has remained Britain’s most in-demand models since the 90s. The epitome of London cool, she’s unrivalled for her effortless boho styling.
34. Jourdan Dunn - The Cool Brit List
British Models
Jourdan Dunn has come a long way since being scouted in her local Primark. Since being named the BFC’s model of the year in 2008 she’s graced the catwalks of almost every designer around, and made a modelling milestone as the first black model to walk for Prada since Naomi Campbell.
35. Georgia May Jagger - The Cool Brit List
British Models
She may be just 5”7, but blonde beauty Georgia May-Jagger has had no trouble captivating the fashion industry. She’s posed alongside her model mum Jerry Hall for H&M, is a brand ambassador for Hudson jeans and is an aspiring photographer, too.
36. Tali Lennox - The Cool Brit List
British Models
Scottish beauty Tali Lennox dropped out of school to pursue modeling and hasn’t looked back. It’s doubtful she’s had time to, given that at just 19-years-old she’s bagged campaigns for the likes of Acne and Prada.
