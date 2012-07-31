The Cool Brit List

The Cool Brit List
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Hayley Spencer
31 Jul 2012

From the up-and-comers to the ones who have already made it big in Hollywood, from Robert Pattinson to Michelle Dockery, we've rounded up the It Brits you need on your radar, NOW…

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top