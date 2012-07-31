The Cool Brit List

The Brits In Hollywood



These Brits have made it all the way to Hollywood and we’ve loved following them every step of the way…

At 27, Keira Knightley’s acting CV is second to none! And there’s still plenty more to see from her; just engaged to The Klaxons' James Righton, the stunning actress is embracing her quirky side this year and next in off-beat dramas like Seeking A Friend At The End Of The Earth and Can A Song Save Your Life?, not to mention getting back into corsets for her role in period drama Anna Karenina.