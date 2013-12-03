The British Fashion Awards 2013: All The Photos

The British Fashion Awards 2013 descended on the grand London Coliseum last night for every fabulous fashion name to enjoy.

Kate Moss led the fashion pack enjoying photos with everyone from Sir Philip Green to Joan Burstein. Find out who else showed up to fash-packed event.