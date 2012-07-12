Kate Middleton isn't the only celeb who's thrifty with her fashion choices. See the stars who are pros at re-working former wardrobe favourites...
Style Re-Runs
1. Style Re-Runs
See how the celebrities re-work their former wardrobe favourites.
Even the A-list aren't shy of a little fashion recycling. We know Kate Middleton is thrifty with her wardrobe choices, but the likes of Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo are no one-wear wonders either. Take some tips from the stars as they show us how to give a new spin on an old favourite…
By Hayley Spencer - 17 September 2012
2. Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen - Style Re-Runs
Kate Middleton is the queen of fashion recycling, and her most recent re-run was first worn on her tour of Canada. She paired a cute nautical dress by Alexander McQueen with simple suede heels.
3. Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen - Style Re-Runs
At Wimbledon back out it came, styled in equally simple fashion, this time with Kate Middleton's signature loose, tumbling locks.
4. Olivia Palermo in Kate Moss for Topshop - Style Re-Runs
Olivia Palermo first wore this peasant-style Kate Moss for Topshop dress at a Inglorious Basterds screening in 2009, and it looked so good it would have been a crime not to wear it more than once.
5. Olivia Palermo in Kate Moss for Topshop - Style Re-Runs
Nearly a year later out she re-fashioned it at a shop opening in LA. This time round she went a shade braver with her choice of accessories, paring it with a ruffled fuchsia clutch and burgundy heels.
6. Olivia Palermo in tux - Style Re-Runs
Olivia Palermo is one thrifty lady, and a pro at transforming statement pieces. At London fashion week she added a tomboy twist to her floaty maxi by adding a white tux jacket.
7. Olivia Palermo in tux - Style Re-Runs
Months later at a pool party and Olivia Palermo works the nautical look, slipping on city shorts and a striped tee with the same jacket.
8. Olivia Palermo in brogues - Style Re-Runs
You'd be wrong if you thought Olivia Palermo was a shoe hoarder - she's no one-wear girl that's for sure. She was first spotted in these trusty metallic brogues by Zara in 2009.
9. Olivia Palermo in brogues - Style Re-Runs
April 2012 and Olivia Palermo's reached to the back of her closet for her brogues to complete her layered look.
10. Alexa Chung in fur coat - Style Re-Runs
Last winter Alexa Chung couldn't get enough of this retro-style fur coat. At Christopher Kane's Autumn Winter 2012 she wore it as a cape over a ladylike combo of Erdem pencil skirt and simple navy knit.
11. Alexa Chung in fur coat - Style Re-Runs
At the NME awards Alexa Chung wore a lace Valentino mini and cosied up in the very same coat
12. Alexa Chung in Charlotte Olympia slippers - Style Re-Runs
Alexa Chung is known for her quirky accessories collection, and her Charlotte Olympia flats were just the ticket for adding a playful finish to this preppy off-duty outfit.
13. Alexa Chung in Charlotte Olympia slippers - Style Re-Runs
Proving that sitting front row needn't be a cause for killer heels, Alexa Chung pulled her kitty slippers back out again at Valentino's spring/summer 2012 show.
14. Katie Holmes in camel cardigan - Style Re-Runs
Katie Holmes channeled 70s chic out and about in New York, topping double denim with a ribbed camel cardi.
15. Katie Holmes in camel cardigan - Style Re-Runs
The very same week Katie Holmes popped it over a floral jumpsuit to ensure her outfit was weather-proof.
16. Olivia Wilde in polka dot dress - Style Re-Runs
Olivia Wilde rocked 70s chic while out and about in LA in this full-length polka dot dress and cute cowboy boots.
17. Olivia Wilde in polka dot dress - Style Re-Runs
Just three days later Olivia Wilde gave the dress another run, changing up her shoes for a simple tan style and trading her round sunnies for cat eyes.
18. Sarah Jessica Parker in biker jacket - Style Re-Runs
Sarah Jessica Parker clearly has more than one favourite jacket, as this leather biker has seen plenty of wear, too. At the AmFAR gala it toughened up a flowing cerise maxi.
-
A few moths later it completes the Sarah Jessica Parker's classic off-duty combo.
20. Victoria Beckham in knee-high boots - Style Re-Runs
When Victoria Beckham steps out you can be sure she'll be wearing a dress of her own design, but it's also a safe bet that she'll have these peep-toe knee-high boots on her feet. She donned them at a Land Rover event with a collared shift.
21. Victoria Beckham in knee-high boots - Style Re-Runs
A few months later and for Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls reunion, there they are again, worn with a sleek military dress.
22. Sarah Jessica Parker in velvet jacket - Style Re-Runs
Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't resist pulling it out again to complete her tonal look at the Gordon Parks Centennial Gala.
23. Sarah Jessica Parker in velvet jacket - Style Re-Runs
Out and about in New York Sarah Jessica Parker weather-proofed her breezy printed summer dress with a tactile velvet blazer.
24. Kristen Stewart in Stella McCartney jacket - Style Re-Runs
Kristen Stewart channeled school-girl chic pairing this black Stella McCartney blazer with a royal-blue skirt and crisp shirt an LA premiere.
-
Just a month later and Kristen Stewart pulls out the very same jacket to add a polished twist to her tailored Snow White and the Huntsman premiere outfit.
-
Every girl should have a trusty trench in her wardrobe, and it's clear Emma Stone has learned the versatility of owning one. First we see her with it fastened over a royal-blue dress for a TV appearance.
-
Later that very same day Emma Stone wears it loose with simple indigo skinnies and pumps.
-
Emily Blunt's netted knit is a style staple, she dressed it for spring with cargo pants and metallic accessories.
-
A few months later and black skinnies and suede booties update Emily Blunt's jumper for cooler weather.
