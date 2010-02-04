15 Mar 2018
Robert Pattinson Style History
1. Robert Pattinson
Twilight Breaking Dawn Set - Rio
Robert Pattinson hit the beach as he headed out to film a scene on a boat for Twilight Breaking Dawn. Working a cool checked shirt - seductively unbuttoned, this latest snap of R-Patz had us all a little weak at the knees!
2. Robert Pattinson
Twilight Eclipse premiere
Working that now mega-famous burgundy Gucci suit at the Twilight Eclipse premiere in summer 2010 R-Patz showed off his playful side as he hit the red carpet for one of the biggest premieres of the year.
3. R-Pattz style new moon ny
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight Saga: New Moon film screening in New York
We last saw Rob The Hearthrob back in November at the Twilight Saga: New Moon film screening in New York. With his gorgeously long hair, piercing blue eyes and a shirt to match, he’s got us well and truly charmed.
4. R-Pattz style today show
Robert Pattinson at the Today Show
Rob appeared on the Today Show as part of the New Moon promotional tour. For his chat show appearance he wore an olive green shirt, dark jacket and a face-full of Clooney-esque stubble.
5. R-Pattz style david letterman
Robert Pattinson at The Late Show with David Letterman
Robert Pattinson showed off his cool side sporting an unbuttoned shirt and RayBan Wayfarers as he arrived at The Late Show with David Letterman to a crowd of admiring fans.
6. R-Pattz style new moon LA
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight Saga: New Moon world premiere in LA
Doesn’t Rob look dapper on the red carpet at the Twilight Saga: New Moon premiere in LA? It was the only New Moon premiere in the world. Rob wore a classic navy suit with a white shirt and black tie. Rob had apparently undergone a little hairstyling for the occasion as his usually long locks were looking a little shorter than normal.
7. R-Pattz style new moon germany
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight Saga: New Moon youth event in Germany
Robert Pattinson looked a tad more like Wolverine than his aged-old Vampire alter-ego Edward Cullen at the HBV Youth Event for New Moon in Germany. Rob teamed a simple white tee with a pin-stripe suit and lots of stubble for the event.
8. R-Pattz style new moon madrid
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight Saga: New Moon fan event in Madrid
Rob went for a casual and relaxed look at the Twilight Saga: New Moon fan event in Madrid. He wore a shiny leather jacket and coffee-coloured shirt for his red carpet appearance.
9. R-Pattz style new moon london
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight Saga: New Moon fan event in London
Rob finally arrived in England and we were there to watch him strut down the red carpet in all his Vampiric-gorgeousness. Robert arrived at the event in his home city for the New Moon fan Q&A wearing a crombie overcoat, white shirt and his sexy ruffled hair.
10. R-Pattz style new moon paris
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight Saga: New Moon photocall in Paris
Robert Pattinson kept it simple in an unbuttoned shirt and short jacket for the Twilight Saga: New Moon photocall in Paris. He joined his co-stars in the French capital as part of the worldwide promotional tour.
11. R-Pattz style new moon la
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight Saga: New Moon photocall in LA
Rob pierced us with his gaze at the Twilight Saga: New Moon photocall in Beverly Hills. Wearing a check shirt and leather jacket this was another cool and casual combo.
12. R-Pattz style teen choice
Robert Pattinson at the Teen Choice Awards in 2009
Rob joined his Twilight co-stars, Kellan Lutz (Emmett) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper) at the Teen Choice Awards, where Rob won Choice Movie Actor Drama and Choice Male Hottie. Rob and co-star Kristen also won Choice Movie Liplock. Rob kept it cool in a check shirt, jacket and trainers.
13. R-Pattz style mtv ma 2009
Robert Pattinson at the MTV Movie Awards in 2009
Rob posed with just one of the three Popcorn gongs he won at the MTV Movie Awards in 2009. Rob won Best Breakthrough Male as well as getting the Best Fight and Best Kiss awards. It was the evening when Kristen and Rob famously teased the audience with their 'will-they-won't-they' kiss as they took to the podium.
14. R-Pattz style inglourious
Robert Pattinson at the Inglourious Basterds premiere in Cannes
Robert Pattinson smartened up for his red carpet appearance at the Inglourious Basterds premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. He fitted his fine physique into a dapper black suit and his trademark unkempt hair with a bit of stubble left him looking as gorgeous as ever.
15. R-Pattz style cannes
Robert Pattinson at the Cannes Film Festival
Rob looked cool and relaxed as he posed in the sunshine at the Cannes Film Festival in a striped T-shirt and a touch of facial hair.
16. R-Pattz style twi tokyo
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight press conference in Tokyo
Rob was the perfect arm candy for Kristen Stewart at the Twilight press conference in Tokyo. Rob wore a dark grey suit with a two-tone green tie and of course that signature hairstyle.
17. R-Pattz style oscars
Robert Pattinson at the Academy Awards in 2009
Rob went Tuxedo-tastic at the Oscars in 2009. He showed off his Hollywood looks in a chic black number and happily posed for pictures on the infamous red carpet.
18. R-Pattz style twi photo paris
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight photocall in Paris
Robert Pattinson once again posed with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart at the film’s photocall in Paris. While Kristen went for a short monochrome number, Rob kept it plain in an all-black combo of jacket, T-shirt and jeans.
19. R-Pattz style twi prem germany
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight premiere in Germany
Robert Pattinson posed arm-in-arm with his on-screen lover Kristen Stewart at the Twilight premiere in Germany. Rob chose a dark brown leather bomber jacket with an untucked black shirt.
20. R-Pattz style jay leno
Robert Pattinson on Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Rob continued his Twilight promotions by appearing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Rob went for a beige jacket with an off-white shirt and a head of floppy hair for his appearance on the American chat show.
21. R-Pattz style twi prem la
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight premiere in LA
It was an all-black ensemble for Rob at the LA premiere of Twilight in 2008. Rob arrived with his side-swept hair and devilish grin as he walked the red carpet to the sounds of thousands of fans screaming his name.
22. R-Pattz style Planet Hollywood NY
Robert Pattinson at Planet Hollywood in New York
Robert Pattinson went for a smart yet stylish look when he took part in a handprint ceremony at Planet Hollywood in New York as part of the Twilight promotional tour. Rob wore a short-sleeved shirt but a dark tie and beanie as he placed his hands in clay.
23. R-Pattz style twi rome
Robert Pattinson at the Twilight premiere in Rome
Did Rob know how big the Twilight franchise would become when he stepped out on the red carpet at the film’s premiere in Rome in 2008? We're guessing probably not! Rob wore a shiny navy suit with an untucked shirt and messy hair as he posed for pics.
24. R-Pattz style MTV music vid
Robert Pattinson at MTV Music Video Awards in 2008
Sporting a sun-kissed glow, Robert Pattinson arrived at the MTV Music Video Awards with his gorgeous Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. Rob wore an almost sheer light-blue shirt with a suit jacket and long-styled locks.
25. R-Pattz style MTV MVA 2008
Robert Pattinson at the MTV Movie Awards in 2008
Rob bought along his cool yet casual style to the MTV Movie Awards in 2008. He also sported messy hair and piercing eyes to the event he attended with his Twilight co-stars.
26. R-Pattz style HPOOTP
Robert Pattinson at the Harry Potter and the Order of The Phoenix premiere in LA
Rob returned to his Harry Potter roots when he attended the Order of The Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles. Rob looked ever-so LA in his unbuttoned sky-blue shirt, long necklace and unkempt hair for his red carpet appearance.
27. R-Pattz style hpgof premiere NY
Robert Pattinson at The Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire premiere in New York
Rob went for a classic black suit and casual unbuttoned grey shirt for the Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire premiere in New York. Rob flashed his dazzling teeth and ruffled hair as he posed for pics on the red carpet.
28. R-Pattz style hpgof premiere
Robert Pattinson at The Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire premiere in London
Robert Pattinson first hit the red carpet as a fresh-faced 19-year-old at the Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire premiere in London. Rob teamed a burgundy velvet jacket with a white shirt and leather trousers for his red carpet debut.
