15 Mar 2018
Ripped Denim
Call us lazy but if there's one kind of trend we love, it's one that requires minimal effort but equals maximum impact. So, when we saw or favourite celebs stepping out in customised ripped jeans, we couldn't wait to get scissor happy.
Blonde bombshell Cameron Diaz casualised her red carpet look by dressing down a polka-dot blouse with some ripped 7 For All Mankind jeans. The peep-toe heels and vibrant clutch add the perfect finishing touches to this spring time look.
Kate Bosworth complements her svelte limbs in ripped denim. We love the way she pairs her baggy boyfriend jumper with distressed denim with classy suede courts and a vibrant scarf.
Yummy mummy Jessica Alba opts for baggier ripped jeans teamed with flats and a roomy tote for the perfect child-care ensemble.
Miss Richie looks super-snug as she tucks her roomy ripped denims into a pair a cute moccasin boots and layers up with a pink hoodie and cropped biker jacket. Needless to say, super-cute Harlow is the ultimate accessory here!
The ripped denim trend comes in many variations, whether you like leg long rips or a single slit - it all looks fierce. Rihanna shows off her enviable curves in a pair of indigo skinnies with one rip at the knee.
