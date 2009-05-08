Call us lazy but if there's one kind of trend we love, it's one that requires minimal effort but equals maximum impact. So, when we saw or favourite celebs stepping out in customised ripped jeans, we couldn't wait to get scissor happy.

Blonde bombshell Cameron Diaz casualised her red carpet look by dressing down a polka-dot blouse with some ripped 7 For All Mankind jeans. The peep-toe heels and vibrant clutch add the perfect finishing touches to this spring time look.