Poppy Delevingne's Retro Hen Party In Pictures

Poppy Delevingne toasted her last night as a singleton over the weekend, hitting the Groucho Club in London on Saturday with her celebrity friends in style. And we've found the pictures...

Poppy Delevingne waved bye bye to her single status on Saturday night as she celebrated her hen 'do with the Primrose Hill pack at the Groucho Club in London. Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, Harry Styles, Nick Grimshaw, Laura Bailey and Sienna Miller were among the fashionable faces partying with Poppy over the weekend. And before you begin wondering just exactly what happened, we've got all the pictures from her last night of freedom. Brace yourselves for inflatables, fancy dress and a lot of flesh-flashing...