The Stella McCartney Store Christmas Lights Ceremony descended upon London's exclusive Mayfair last night for the official illumination of the designer's boutique. See the pics.

Stella McCartney's Store Christmas Lights Ceremony brought Yuletide glee to the fashion world last night as the designer's chic London boutique became filled with celebrities all waiting to see the store lit up.

Stella McCartney called upon her celebrity friends for an evening of festive merriment and the fashion and film world answered as Salma Hayek and Judi Dench brought Hollywood to little old London and Victoria Pendleton and Chris Hoy represented the sporting world.

See all the celeb-filled pictures.