15 Mar 2018
Over-The-Knee Boots
-
1. OTK boots 150110 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger went for a show-stopping ensemble to the Sherlock Holmes premiere in Berlin. She teamed a futuristic Karl Lagerfeld dress with a plaited hairstyle and fierce high-heeled leather over-the knee boots to complete the look.
-
2. OTK boots 150110 Blake Lively
All eyes were on Blake Lively’s footwear at a recent red carpet bash in New York. The Gossip Girl actress sported Stella McCartney’s gorgeous perforated over-the-knee boots, which she teamed with a classic white shirt and black blazer.
-
3. OTK boots 150110 Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis showed us how to work the over-the-knee trend while on her way to The Late Show with David Letterman. The vegan superstar teamed her faux-leather over-the-knees with skinny jeans, a striped tee and studded handbag.
-
4. OTK boots 150110 Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens is also following the massive over-the-knee trend when she stepped out for coffee in LA. The High School Musical actress teamed a pretty floral dress with a Boktier Morgan tassle handbag and finished the looks off with taupe Miu Miu suede OTKs.
-
5. OTK boots 231009 Alexandra Burke
X Factor winner and hot flavour of the moment Alexandra Burke wowed in her thigh-high numbers for her performance at Wembley. She teamed them with a black and silver Lipsy dress and new chic haircut.
-
6. OTK Boots 091009 Rihanna
Rihanna went all-out sexy in Hussein Chalayan thigh-high boots as she strutted her stuff at Paris Fashion Week.
-
7. OTK boots 231009 Rihanna
Rihanna sported her second pair of amazing thigh-high wonders during Fashion Week, not including the countless others she has wowed us in. These tan fringed boots teamed with an oversized blazer definitely win Rihanna the best dressed award.
-
8. OTK boots 231009 Nicola Roberts
A rising fashionista, Nicola Roberts was snapped at several shows in various fashion capitals across the world but it was here at London Fashion Week she really wowed us in a fab mint-green dress and gorgeous Chloe suede over-the-knee boots.
-
9. OTK boots 231009 Audrina Patridge
The Hills star Audrina Partridge donned these sky-high leather over-the-knee beauties to the MTV Latin Awards. The Californian babe teamed them with a glitzy dress and swept back updo.
-
10. OTK boots 231009 Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland is the latest celeb to be spotted in this must-have pair of Gucci division over-the-knee boots. The R&B star teamed them with an over-sized blazer that oozed sex appeal.
-
11. OTK boots 231009 Estelle
All eyes were on Estelle as she strutted around Paris during Fashion Week wearing some seriously cool YSL black suede over-the-knee boots.
-
12. OTK boots 231009 Ciara
Check out those boots. We have a lot of shoe envy over Ciara's amazing Christain Louboutin boots she wore to the to the Marc Jacobs after show party in New York.
-
13. OTK boots 231009 Ashanti
Ashanti made sure she was the centre of attention at the recent VH1 Hip Hop awards in New York. As well as wearing massive sunnies, she also sported an elaborate hairdo, a strapless minidress and, to complete the outfit, some pretty amazing over-the-knee boots.
-
14. OTK boots 231009 Kimberly Wyatt
Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt looked smoking hot in black-over-the knee boots and a slinky minidress complete with a blonde edgy hairdo.
-
15. OTK boots 231009 Agyness Deyn
In keeping with Agyness Deyn's true edgy style she opted for an all-black outfit with on-trend OTKs complete with chunky heels to the New York screening of new Brit film, An Education.
-
16. OTK Boots 091009 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz vamped up in a pair of over-the-knee boots, which she wore over skinny jeans with a boyfriend blazer, while out and about in New York. We love!
-
17. OTK Boots 180909 Jessica Alba
Want to know how to do thigh-highs and still look sophisticated? Jessica Alba showed us exactly how it’s done at the Narciso Rodriguez spring/summer 2010 show at New York Fashion Week.
-
18. OTK Boots 180909 Halle Berry
Wowser! Halle Berry must have knocked Jay Leno’s socks off as she stepped on to his show in super-sexy over-the-knee boots – the new must-have celebrity trend. She teamed her thigh-highs with a just-as-sexy plunging halterneck minidress.
-
19. OTK Boots 180909 Madonna
Proving that thigh-highs aren’t necessarily just for the young ones, Madonna stepped out at the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2010 show in this lace dress and over-the-knee boots combo.
-
20. OTK Boots 180909 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham always makes a statement at New York Fashion Week, and she did it again in these Gucci autumn 2009 thigh-highs, which she teamed with an outstanding Giles autumn 2009 orange strapless mini.
-
21. OTK Boots 180909 Shakira
Shakira looked gorgeous in her Balmain leather dress and thigh-highs at the MTV Video Music Awards. The poor girl did suffer a style setback, however, when Pink turned up in the very same dress.
-
22. OTK Boots 150909 Lily allen
Lily Allen dared to bare in a tasselled minidress - inspired by the sexy 60s movie Barbarella - which she teamed with racy, white Christian Louboutin studded thigh-highs. She's on fire!
-
23. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Madonna
Madonna rocked the 80's look in a Louis Vuitton hair piece, ruched minidress with puffed skirt and thigh-high black boots, at The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York.
-
24. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan turned heads when she left the Plaza Athenee Palace in Paris wearing white over-the-knee flatties for a glam-casual look.
-
25. Celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian combined two hot trends at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills with her sexy animal-print minidress and black over-the-knee numbers.
-
26. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 JLO
Jennifer Lopez was hot to trot in her black suede Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots for a spot on MTV's Total Request Live TV show in New York.
-
27. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson left her apartment in New York looking casual-cool in a black top, denim jeans and suede, black over-the-knee flats.
-
28. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy hosted an evening at Pure nightclub in Las Vegas wearing black over-the-knee boots with an asymmetrical dress to give the look even more edge.
-
29. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was eccentric as usual in her cream, laced tight thigh-high boots at the Paul O'Grady Show.
-
30. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Frida Giannini
Frida Giannini attended a dinner in her honour at the Saatchi Gallery in a metallic sequined dress with black over- the-knee boots - and she totally rocked!
-
31. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Fergie
Fergie funked it up with her purple metallic sequined dress with suede beige over-the-knee boots at the 26th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles.
-
32. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Elle MacPherson
The cosy way: Elle Macpherson did the school run in London wearing black over-the-knee boots with a fur gilet.
-
33. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger struck the perfect balance between sexy and chic when she teamed her over-the-knee boots with a near knee-length floaty skirt and feminine long-sleeved blouse at the Tommy Hilfiger spring/summer 09 fashion show. We love.
-
34. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn was picture-perfect in her orange miniskirt, which she teamed with over-the-knee black leather boots at the Museum of Modern Art film benefit in New York.
-
35. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Chanel Iman
Sigh. Chanel Iman was perfection in her thigh-creepers at the Obsessed film premiere in New York.
-
36. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham caused a stir when she braved a pair of black PVC platform boots by Antonio Berardi with a grey boatneck minidress for the Signature fragrance launch in New York.
-
37. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Ashley Roberts
Ashley Roberts showed how to do dressed down over-the-knees by teaming her flatties with a cosy-cool puffa jacket.
-
38. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Ashlee Simpson
Ashley Simpson was gorgeous in leather over-the-knee boots and an LBD at LAX nightclub in Las Vegas.
-
39. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Rihanna
Rihanna was super-cool in a grey short-sleeved jumper, black leggings, wayfarer Ray-Bans, and killer over-the-knee boots.
-
40. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Roisin Murphy
Roisin Murphy went ultra-trendy in grey suede over-the-knee boots at the Diesel autumn/winter 2009 fashion show during Fashion Week in New York
-
41. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus rocked this youthful look of grey fringed tunic, black hotpants and black over-the-knee boots at A Time For Heroes celebrity carnival in Los Angeles. Love it.
-
42. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Eva Mendes
We love Eva Mendes' style, and she ruled in this red shift and black over-the-knee boots combo.
-
43. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Kate Moss
Kate Moss glammed up in her black suede over-the-knee boots and bronze metallic top. She's been working the trend for yonks - trust Mossy!
-
44. celeb trend OTK Boots 020909 Stella McCartney
Cream balloon-sleeve cropped jacket, black trousers and black over-the-knee boots? Way to make thigh-highs sophisticated, Stella McCartney!
