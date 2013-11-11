Our Favourite Dresses From The Baby2Baby Gala

Our Favourite Dresses From The Baby2Baby Gala
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Rebecca Gillam
11 Nov 2013
Intro Deck: 

We look at everything, from the best dressed to the cutest couples, from the Baby2Baby Gala in LA.

Baby2Baby supplies LA families with essentials for children up to 12 years old. The charitable organisation held a gala which attracted fashion and Hollywood's finest... mums and mums-to-be, as well as the usual glamorous crowd.

From Jessica Alba's pink prom dress and a very pregnant Drew Barrymore in an icy blue maxi, to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a tiny burgundy mini dress and Nicole Richie in bold stripes, here are the dresses, the couples and the PDAs you'll want to see...

 

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top