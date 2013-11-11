Our Favourite Dresses From The Baby2Baby Gala

We look at everything, from the best dressed to the cutest couples, from the Baby2Baby Gala in LA.

Baby2Baby supplies LA families with essentials for children up to 12 years old. The charitable organisation held a gala which attracted fashion and Hollywood's finest... mums and mums-to-be, as well as the usual glamorous crowd.

From Jessica Alba's pink prom dress and a very pregnant Drew Barrymore in an icy blue maxi, to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a tiny burgundy mini dress and Nicole Richie in bold stripes, here are the dresses, the couples and the PDAs you'll want to see...