Style mavens such as Alexa Chung, Florence Welch and Olivia Palermo are really working the new season style. See their fashion tips here...
New Season Style Tips
-
1. Florence Welch
Top it all off with a hat!
Day or night, a hat will do the trick. Fedoras are very much a favourite with the cool kids – think Florence Welch and Tali Lennox – but the floppy felt style seen so much on Kate Moss is still worth trying this season, too.
-
2. Alexa Chung
Stick a poloneck under a tunic dress
Tunic dresses were all over the autumn/winter catwalks and the good news is they can be worn in a multitude of ways. We love Alexa Chung’s chic addition of a poloneck – not only will it keep autumn chills at bay, it’s uber flattering, too.
-
3. Cheryl Cole
Wear burgundy with navy
If you’re a fan of colour blocking but those uber-bright shades just don’t feel right during this trans-seasonal time of year, take Cheryl Cole’s cue and team autumn winter’s must-wear hue, burgundy, with navy for a rich autumnal take on the trend.
-
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
Pair crops with ankle boots
For the ultimate off-duty look work your cropped skinny jeans with ankle boots to flash a bit of flesh. Make like Sarah Jessica Parker and keep those heel heights high to elongate your legs.
-
5. Camilla Belle
Opt for autumnal prints
Swap your summer florals for rich autumnal prints with whirling leaves and delicate paisleys aplenty. Pick earthy tones highlighted with yellows and off-whites and keep accessories simple to make the most of the print.
-
6. Olivia Palermo in Tibi
Don’t forsake your stripes
A modern staple, keep your stripes safely in your all-season wardrobe. Give that trusty Breton top an autumn/winter spin by teaming it with luxe leather or keep it classic with a pair of cigarette pants and ballet pumps.
-
7. Miranda Kerr in The Row
Mix leather with jersey
Leather can seem like a challenge to introduce into your wardrobe but you really don’t have to go all-out. Play with textures and mix leather with jersey a la Miranda Kerr. There are plenty of pieces on the high street that have even don’t it for you, try a simple tee with a leather trim.
-
8. Kate Bosworth
Wear your jumper slouchy
Cosy and comforting, we’re really going to be able to enjoy our knits this season. Best served slouchy, either do dressed-down appeal like Kate Bosworth, with a pair of boyfriend trousers, or team with a pencil skirt for a look that’s a touch more sophisticated and bang on trend.
-
9. Kate Moss in Azzaro
Accessorise with bows
An all-time favourite addition to any outfit, the bow is back! Whether you make it a style statement like Kate Moss in her Azzaro bow bandeau jumpsuit or keep it sweet and simple with bowed pumps a la Oliva Palermo, a girly knot will add charm to many a look.
-
10. Alexa Chung in Valentino
Team a mini with flats
Brogues, ballet pumps and smoking slippers will give a modern spin to your favourite mini. Make like Alexa Chung and show your playful side with a pair of motif pumps or add brogues to add a touch of androgyny to an otherwise feminine look.
