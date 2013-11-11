MTV Europe Music Awards 2013

Pop heavyweights were out in full force to pick up awards, perform and party at MTV's 20th EMAs over the weekend. Want to know what happened? See all the pictures from the star-studded event here.

MTV's Europe Music Awards in Holland saw a stellar turn out of global stars, from Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding to Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora, but there was no denying it was hip-hop superstar Eminem's big night as Mr Mashall Mathers nabbed two of the most repected accolades of the night - Global Icon and Best Hip-Hop Act. Dressing up in their finest wares, pop's 'it' crew partied the night away so if you don't want to miss a single red-carpet outfit or a celeb appearance, flick through all the pictures here...