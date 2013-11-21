Mayfair's Sugarplum Dinner

Mayfair's Sugarplum Dinner
by: Claire Blackmore
21 Nov 2013
Pippa Middleton, boyfriend Nico Jackson and Poppy Delevingne were among the stars dressing to impress at The Sugarplum Dinner in Mayfair last night.

Pippa Middleton opted for head-to-toe glamour last night as she stepped out with dishy boyfriend Nico Jackson to attend The Sugarplum Dinner in Mayfair's glamorous haunt No 1. Dazzling in a floor length gown, the 30-year-old royal looked stunning on Nico's arm on her way to the fundraising event supporting children with diabetes. Poppy Delevigne and Tamara Beckwith were also among guests, dressed in sleek floor-sweepers at the black tie bash. See who else made the Sugarplum guest list here...

