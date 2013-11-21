Mayfair's Sugarplum Dinner

Pippa Middleton opted for head-to-toe glamour last night as she stepped out with dishy boyfriend Nico Jackson to attend The Sugarplum Dinner in Mayfair's glamorous haunt No 1. Dazzling in a floor length gown, the 30-year-old royal looked stunning on Nico's arm on her way to the fundraising event supporting children with diabetes. Poppy Delevigne and Tamara Beckwith were also among guests, dressed in sleek floor-sweepers at the black tie bash. See who else made the Sugarplum guest list here...