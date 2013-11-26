Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom – See The Stars Hit The Red Carpet For The NY Screening

The Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom screening bought hosts of glamorous socialites, actors and fashionistas to the Ziegfield Theatre in New York. With Naomie Harris setting the bar high in a sheer powder blue Burberry gown, see the best outfits here...

Naomie Harris made a change from the autumn floral Valentino dress she wore to the premiere in a powder blue Burberry gown and Daniele Michetti shoes.

Anna Wintour, who co-hosted the event with U2, stayed warm in a Burberry Prorsum ponyskin trench coat. As did, Olivia Palermo who looked picture-perfect next to a dapper Johannes Huebl.

