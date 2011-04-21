15 Mar 2018
Little White Dresses
1. Mila Kunis
Working a LWD to the Friends With Benefits photocall in Moscow, Mila Kunis was both classic and edgy as she posed for photos alongside co-star Justin Timberlake. A pair of snakeskin courts (THE shoe of the season) added a pop of colour.
2. Emma Watson
Emma Watson was pretty, pretty, pretty at the MTV Movie Awards in her Marchesa LWD with silver embellishment at the neck and shoulders. Her mirror shoes added the perfect 'ice' to the look.
3. Rachel Bilson
Opting for pared-down perfection, Rachel Bilson worked a delicate ivory Chanel tulip skirt dress as she arrived at the CW Upfront Presentation in New York. Nude bow detailed Brian Atwood heels gave a cute girlie twist to the look.
4. Miranda Kerr
New mum and Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr looked picturesque in a fairytale Marchesa gown with embroidered white leather detail and draped silk tulle overlay. Her Nicholas Kirckwood ivory lace sandals add a lovely edgy look to her romantic LWD.
5. Abigail Breslin
No more Little Miss Sunshine for actress Abigail Breslin! The rising star showed off her style prowess in a stunning white Alice + Olivia one-shouldered dress at a dinner for the luxe label.
6. Alesandra Ambrosio
Stunning Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio gave her ultra demure girlie white sundress by Rebecca Taylor a tough edge with calf-length biker style boots. Perfect festival style.
7. Alexa Chung
Flying the style flag high for the Brits, the gorgeous Alexa Chung partied the night away at the Coachella festival in a cute white lacy sundress worn with a chunky knit cardie and a Chanel handbag worn across her body.
8. Whitney Port
Another super stylish celeb daring to wear white to a festival was Whitney Port who looked ready for a day of partying as she arrived at Coachella working a pretty lace sundress and Ray Bans.
9. Olivia Palermo
Just when we thought we couldn't be any more jealous of Olivia Palermo's wardrobe, her latest dress outing makes us positively green! At the Couple of the Year Awards with beautiful beau Johannes Huebl, Olivia wowed in a dazzling white Marchesa gown with frothy frou-frou hem. Her simple up-do showed off the beaded neck embellishment to perfection.
10. Kimberley Walsh
Kimberley Walsh wowed in white at the Prince's Trust Awards in London wearing a deep v-neck, silk organza Fitriani Terrace dress with ruffle detailing. An elegant up-do and simple accessories completed her fresh and feminine look.
11. Leighton Meester
The little white dress proved to be the go-to outfit for many a young star at the Teen Choice Awards 2010. Leighton Meester opted for a more grown-up version of the LWD in this lacy mini by Emilio Pucci. The Gossip Girl completed her look with to-die-for Christian Louboutin shoes with floral pom-poms, and Cathy Waterman jewellery.
12. Cat Deeley
Brit beauty Cat Deeley also boarded the LWD train in this asymmetric number at the Teen Choice Awards 2010. The TV presenter set off her Preen mini with neon brights, including an electric blue clutch, a stack of multi-coloured bracelets and flouro-pink toenail varnish – FAB!
13. Selena Gomez
Actress and singer Selena Gomez was ultra-glam at the Teen Choice Awards 2010 in Max Azria's version of the little white dress for BCBG, which came complete with slashed, draped sleeves. We also love her tousled mane and smoky eyes.
14. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba showed off a Chanel prom dress at the brand's summer couture show contracting the angelic shade with some goth-glam lace heels. She made her lips pop by matching them with a waist-cinching belt.
15. Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene styled her simple frill-hemmed frock with tan wedges at the Super Saturday 13 shopping extravaganza.
16. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo looked an absolute vision in a statement silk and feather mini by up-and-coming designer Prabal Gurung when she stepped out at the 4th Annual DKMS Gala. She finished it with a statement cuff and bright yellow clutch.
17. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger knows a thing or two about how to make a statement in a simple shift. She dressed up the clean-cut Calvin Klein mini at a presentation for the brand with some bold platforms and a simple box clutch.
18. LWD Reese Witherspoon
Dressing for an appearance at The White House can't be an easy sartorial situation but Reese Witherspoon got her look spot on for the occasion in this fitted white cap-sleeved dress.
19. LWD Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston shows that the little white dress is the perfect piece to show off a tan. Appearing at The Bounty Hunter photocall in Madrid the star added gold jewellery and nude suede, Gucci platforms for a typically luxe, classic finish.
20. LWD Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning kept things short and sweet in this embellished strapless Emilio Pucci dress for a premiere of The Runaways. The stud detail toughens up an otherwise pretty dress, making it totally appropriate for the young star.
21. LWD Kate Moss
Take a tip from Kate Moss when working your little white dress: Team with black tights, tuxedo jacket and accessories for a look that will see you through the colder months and into spring.
22. LWD Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson went for a layered look in this easy chic little white dress at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Teaming her dress with taupe accessories, her look had a grown-up feel.
23. LWD Gemma Arterton
Bond Girl Gemma Arterton veered slightly away from the pure white look and opted for this sleek white frock with an abstract print in palest grey-blue. She teamed it with nude heels for that leg-lengthening action.
VIDEO: SEE GEMMA ARTERTON'S BEAUTIFUL COVER SHOOT FOR INSTYLE HERE
24. LWD Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue went for the frill factor in her lacy LWD. Though the white dress lends itself to springtime, Kyles styled it up with a pea coat for cold weather perfection.
25. LWD Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall worked two major trends at the Laurence Olivier Awards: white AND one-shouldered dress. Kim's Lanvin cocktail dress is totally lust-worthy.
26. LWD Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt's little white dress features the most delicate polka-dots over layers of wispy chiffon.
27. LWD Diane Kruger
Proving that white can also be super-sexy, Diane Kruger cranked up the glam factor in a skin-tight Herve Leger bandage dress. Worn with mussed-up hair and fierce footwear, this is a seriously slinky look.
28. LWD Rachel Zoe
Stylist Rachel Zoe glammed up a casual, easy-to-wear white vest dress by Calvin Klein with a heap of layered chain necklaces and chunky rings. Easy LWD styling.
29. LWD Kristen stewart
Twilight starlet Kristen Stewart worked the little white dress at this year's BAFTAs in this strapless Chanel number. Teamed with nude make-up and mussed up locks, Kristen gave the pretty frock an edgy, youthful twist.
30. LWD Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson's little white Chanel dress is anything but a simple take on the LWD trend. The frock is covered in fluttering feathers and cinched with a chunky black waist belt matching Rachel's black heels.
31. LWD Molly Sims
Molly Sims topped her lacy, little white Marchesa dress with a tuxedo jacket, making it instantly suitable for eveningwear.
32. LWD Camilla Belle
Oh! Camilla Belle looks like a dreamy cross between a fairy and a little chicklet in this frock. The off-the shoulder Marchesa number is just too pretty and we love that she's matched the black bow belt with her heels and clutch bag.
33. LWD Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts went for a shimmering look in this heavily beaded Jenny Packham number. We love the cutaway shoulders – it's a subtly sexy look.
34. LWD Emily Deschanel
This LWD is anything but demure. Emily Deschanel's white frock comes with statement shoulders and an on-trend draped skirt for plenty sharp fashion points!
35. LWD Audrina Partridge
Audrina Patridge worked the peek-a-boo look in this teensy white dress with strategically placed cut-outs. Teamed with silver-grey heels and clutch, the starlet was ready to party at Perez Hilton's 32nd birthday bash.
36. LWD Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick went for the fairytale factor in this criss-cross bodice dress with feather detail by Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
