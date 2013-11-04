LACMA Art & Film Gala: All The Dresses

Last night, LA's finest from Hollywood and the arts gathered for an event hosted by Los Angeles Culture Museum of Art and boy did they go all out...

With Gucci supporting last night's third annual LACMA gala, we had anticipated a rather glittering evening. Though the stars were out in full force to celebrate and honour arts' and films' finest outdoing themselves in the glamour stakes.

The frontrunners for best gala dresses included screen sirens Amy Adams and Kate Beckinsale, Amy in a glimmering bronze and Kate in a mermaidian blue gown. Kate Hudson cut a fine figure in a cut away gold gown, with Zoe Saldana pulling a Gwyneth in a sheer side panel number.

See all of the best dresses and the evening's most suavely-dressed gents at the LACMA gala...