As Kate Middleton and Prince William conclude their Royal Eastern tour, we take a look back at all of Kate's stylish outfits...
Kate Middleton's Eastern tour wardrobe!
-
1. Kate Middleton's Royal Eastern tour
From her fave Brit designers Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham and Alice Temperley, to Eastern designers Prabal Gurung and Raoul, Kate Middleton's Eastern tour wardrobe was full of delights! See all her looks here...
-
2. Kate Middleton in ALICE by Temperley
Kate Middleton finished her ALICE by Temperley boho maxi dress with the perfect accessory in Tuvalu – an embroidered grass skirt! The daring Duchess wasn’t afraid of showing off her moves as she and Prince William hula danced in a traditional ceremony.
-
3. Kate Middleton on her Royal Eastern tour
Even in the jungle Kate Middleton manages to look chic, in a simple silk shirt and khaki trousers.
-
4. Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Day two of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal tour kicked off with a broderie anglaise skirt and jacket by Royal wedding dress design house Alexander McQueen. Keeping cool in the heat, Kate's Chelsea waves were as impeccable as ever, and she finished her look with her go-to Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley wedges.
-
5. Kate Middleton in Prabal Gurung
Kate Middleton was ready for an official dinner in Singapore in a vivid purple dress by Singaporean designer Prabul Gurung. The colour was a little different for our stylish Duchess, but we loved it!
-
6. Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham
Kate Middleton flew the British fashion flag in Singapore as she made her first appearance on the start of a nine day tour of Asia and the South Pacific. Working a kimono style dress from Brit fashion label Jenny Packham, the Duchess of Cambridge looked her usual immaculate self. A half-up, half-down hairstyle and white satin heels finished Kate's look perfectly.
-
7. Kate Middleton in Raoul
On the second day of their Royal tour in Singapore, Kate Middleton worked a printed Raoul skirt and top and patent pumps while Prince William revealed the couple would like to have two children to one well wisher.
-
8. Kate Middleton in Erdem
Switching up her Singaporean look on day three of their Royal tour, the Duchess of Cambridge went for a rare patterned look, teaming a pleated Erdem dress with a mini boxy clutch and the suede heels she wore to an arts reception earlier this summer.
-
9. Kate Middleton in Beulah London
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge move on to the next leg of their Eastern tour, Kate Middleton wore a pale blue draped dress by Beulah London, which she teamed with a modest headscarf and a rare updo to visit a mosque.
-
10. Kate Middleton in Jaeger
Teaming her bright Jaeger dress with her favourite L.K.Bennett courts, Kate Middleton was presented with a floral crown on a visit to the Soloman Islands.
-
11. Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham
Kate Middleton accessorised her Jenny Packham frock with a cute parasol in Malaysia.
-
12. Kate Middleton in Temperley London
Kate Middleton wore an elegant china blue dress with lace overlay for a tea party in Kuala Lumpur, as part of her Royal tour. We couldn’t get enough of Kate’s gorgeous up-do, which she had studded with pearl pins for the occasion. The Duchess of Cambridge finished her ladylike look with her staple L.K.Bennett heels and delicate drop earrings.
-
13. Kate Middleton in Island Print dress
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to the Soloman Islands, as they both teamed up in traditional floral island print outfits - Kate in a multicolour sleeveless dress and William in a blue shirt.
-
14. Kate Middleton in Temperley London and Longchamp
Kate Middleton proved that choosing comfortable pieces doesn't mean your airport style has to suffer. She showed off an elegant downtime look at Brisbane airport with Prince William as they headed home after their Eastern tour. The Duchess of Cambridge looked casually chic in skinny jeans teamed with a chunky knit, printed Temperley London scarf, Longchamp handbag and her trusty L.K Bennett heels.
-
15. Kate Middleton in Rebecca English
Perfecting warm weather chic as she arrived in The Solomon Islands, Kate Middleton worked the second yellow dress of her royal tour of the East. This time she opted for a lemon-hued Rebecca English dress with full skirt and bell sleeves. A pair of raffia Stuart Weitzman wedges and a neat up-do polished off her elegant look.
-
16. Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
It was glitz galore for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore an Alexander McQueen white and gold dress, and a curled half up, half down hairstyle for a dinner with Malaysian royalty.
Kate Middleton's Royal Eastern tour
From her fave Brit designers Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham and Alice Temperley, to Eastern designers Prabal Gurung and Raoul, Kate Middleton's Eastern tour wardrobe was full of delights! See all her looks here...