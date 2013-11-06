In Pictures: MoMA's 6th Annual Film Benefit Attracts Fashion's Finest

The Museum of Modern Art hosted its 6th annual benefit last night in special celebration of Academy Award winning actress Tilda Swinton. Fashion's biggest stars turned out to honour the event - see just who turned up.

MoMA's annual event was held at the Museum of Modern Art last night with some of fashion's hottest names showing up to celebrate. The evening honoured actress Tilda Swinton, whose contribution to modern film was the focus of this, the 6th year.

It was a special evening for Tilda in more than one way as she celebrated her 53rd birthday, which she also shared with fashion mogul Alexa Chung. Alexa was celebrating a very big birthday indeed as the star turned 30 on the evening.

MoMA produced a star-studded turn out including Anna Wintour, who was joined by her daughter Bee, designers Sophia Coppola and Iman. See who was best dressed from the event.