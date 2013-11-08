In Pictures: Louis Vuitton Townhouse Opening

The launch of the Louis Vuitton Townhouse was celebrated with a cocktail party at Selfridges which drew in fashion and art's finest. From actresses and models, to bloggers and musicians, see who turned up and what they wore...

The star-studded bash was attended by Jodie Kidd, Gillian Anderson, Portia Freeman and Rosie Tapner, amongst others. They partied away to the sounds of Mary Charteris on the decks, who was clad in a white Louis Vuitton mini dress.

Guests were greeted by Louis Vuitton maids and butlers who led them into the new space, complete with a revolving glass elevator and the full Louis Vuitton range.

See the collection, the beautiful interior and the outfits here...